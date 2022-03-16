Skip to main content

Browns Agree to Deal with WR Jakeem Grant

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to a three-year deal with returner and offensive weapon Jakeem Grant.

As first reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Cleveland Browns have agreed to a three-year deal with wide receiver Jakeem Grant. The deal is reportedly worth up to $13.8 million.

A six-year veteran, mostly with the Miami Dolphins, Grant has been a successful returner for both kicks and punts. He has six career touchdowns; four punt and two kickoff.

This past season, he played four games with the Miami Dolphins before being traded to the Chicago Bears, appearing in 11 games with the Bears.

Largely known for returning, Grant has been utilized on offense. He's got excellent speed and agility, so teams just find ways to get him the ball and see if he can create. He's diminutive, only 5'7" and weighing around 170 pounds, but that only factors when teams are able tackle him.

The Browns have finished near the bottom of the league in special teams the past two seasons, so getting a player like Grant can upgrade their return game, also getting a player they can throw into the game in some offensive looks. Under head coach Kevin Stefanski, this is something the Browns have tried to do at times with players like Jojo Natson.

This past season, Demetric Felton and Donovan Peoples-Jones split time returning punts to underwhelming results, averaging under 8 yards per return. Grant, for his career, has averaged 10.3 yards per punt return and with the Bears, was averaging 13.9.

