SI.com
BrownsDigest
HomeFeatured ContentGame DayNewsBrownsDigest+
Search

Browns Sign DB Stephen Denmark, C Javon Patterson to Practice Squad, Release C Evan Brown, CB Prince Smith

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed corner cornerback Stephen Denmark and center Javon Patterson to their practice squad, releasing center Evan Brown, corner Prince Smith and the moving of returner Ryan Switzer to the practice squad/injured list.

This represents an unceremonious dumping by the Browns when it comes to Evan Brown. Brown was on the active roster last week, was waived, went unclaimed, then was signed to the practice squad. Now, he's been released from that.

Brown knows their system and they could potentially sign him back quickly if needed, but at one point, he was the primary backup center and guard when there were questions about J.C. Tretter's availability.

Javon Patterson, a hair under 6'3" and 307 pounds, was a seventh round pick by the Indianapolis Colts in 2019. He was on injured reserve all of that season, was let go during their final cuts headed into the 2020 season and has spent time with the New York Giants practice squad.

Patterson was a guard in college. His athleticism is pretty average in terms of speed and jumps. His agility is more questionable.

Stephen Denmark is in his second season out of Valdosta State. At 6'2 1/2" 220 pounds, he was a strong safety with tremendous straight line speed and explosion. A 4.46 40-yard dash, a 130" broad jump and a 43/5" vertical leap popped at testing. His ankles aren't bad as illustrated by a 4.27 shuttle, especially at his size.

Unfortunately for Denmark, his 7.4 3-cone suggests the presence of rust on his hips. While he's incredible explosive going forward and can work sideways, if he has to flip his hips, he's in a world of hurt. If he can keep plays in front of him, that's fine, but when he's beat, he can't really recover.

That profile does bode well for special teams, but seemingly limits what he can offer on the field, unless he's outstanding in his reads and angles. If there's good news, it's that the Cover-3 scheme the Browns run does make it possible for a player like Denmark to play corner. Imposing physical size and straight line speed with the potential ability to keep plays in front of him can be workable. He could also play a deep safety spot.

THANKS FOR READING BROWNS DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Where Are The Browns Going? What Do They Need To Get There?

Coming out of the bye week, the Cleveland Browns are certainly better than in previous years, but their holes are obvious and their path to improve may involve some significant changes, particularly on defense.

Pete Smith

by

HiramB

Browns Designate Nick Chubb to Return From Injured Reserve

On Monday, the Cleveland Browns designated running back Nick Chubb to return from injured reserve, clearing the way for him to play against the Houston Texans fresh off of the bye week.

Pete Smith

Notre Dame Showcases Position Browns Must Solve

The Cleveland Browns need to solve a position, which was showcased in Notre Dame's double overtime victory over Clemson.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Mid-Season Positional Review: Wide Receivers

The Cleveland Browns are currently 5-3 and are halfway through the season. Entering the bye week, it is perfect timing to evaluate the wide receiver group.

Shawn Stevenson

Baker Mayfield Placed On COVID-19 List Due to Close Contact

The Cleveland Browns announced that quarterback Baker Mayfield is being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list as he was categorized a close contact of a staffer who has tested positive for the virus.

Pete Smith

How To Watch: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns

A look at how to view the Sunday NFL matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns.

BrandonLittle

Cleveland Browns Mid-Season Positional Review: Running Backs

The Cleveland Browns are currently 5-3 and are halfway through the season. Entering the bye week, it is perfect timing to evaluate the running back group.

Shawn Stevenson

Cleveland Browns: 8 Reasons For Optimism Coming Out of the Bye

Finishing 5-3 through the first half of the season, there are some reasons to be concerned about the Cleveland Browns including their defense, but there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic coming out of the bye.

Pete Smith

by

pkbrownsfan

Baker Mayfield's 5th-Year Option Isn't Cut and Dry

There is plenty of discussion that the next eight games will determine Baker Mayfield's fate with the Cleveland Browns because of the decision on the fifth-year option, but it's not quite that simple.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Mid-Season Positional Review: Quarterbacks

The Cleveland Browns are currently 5-3 and are halfway through the season. Entering the bye week, it is perfect timing to evaluate the quarterback position group.

Shawn Stevenson