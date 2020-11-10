Browns Sign DB Stephen Denmark, C Javon Patterson to Practice Squad, Release C Evan Brown, CB Prince Smith

The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed corner cornerback Stephen Denmark and center Javon Patterson to their practice squad, releasing center Evan Brown, corner Prince Smith and the moving of returner Ryan Switzer to the practice squad/injured list.

This represents an unceremonious dumping by the Browns when it comes to Evan Brown. Brown was on the active roster last week, was waived, went unclaimed, then was signed to the practice squad. Now, he's been released from that.

Brown knows their system and they could potentially sign him back quickly if needed, but at one point, he was the primary backup center and guard when there were questions about J.C. Tretter's availability.

Javon Patterson, a hair under 6'3" and 307 pounds, was a seventh round pick by the Indianapolis Colts in 2019. He was on injured reserve all of that season, was let go during their final cuts headed into the 2020 season and has spent time with the New York Giants practice squad.

Patterson was a guard in college. His athleticism is pretty average in terms of speed and jumps. His agility is more questionable.

Stephen Denmark is in his second season out of Valdosta State. At 6'2 1/2" 220 pounds, he was a strong safety with tremendous straight line speed and explosion. A 4.46 40-yard dash, a 130" broad jump and a 43/5" vertical leap popped at testing. His ankles aren't bad as illustrated by a 4.27 shuttle, especially at his size.

Unfortunately for Denmark, his 7.4 3-cone suggests the presence of rust on his hips. While he's incredible explosive going forward and can work sideways, if he has to flip his hips, he's in a world of hurt. If he can keep plays in front of him, that's fine, but when he's beat, he can't really recover.

That profile does bode well for special teams, but seemingly limits what he can offer on the field, unless he's outstanding in his reads and angles. If there's good news, it's that the Cover-3 scheme the Browns run does make it possible for a player like Denmark to play corner. Imposing physical size and straight line speed with the potential ability to keep plays in front of him can be workable. He could also play a deep safety spot.