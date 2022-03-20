Browns Targeting Akiem Hicks?

With Deshaun Watson in the fold, the Cleveland Browns have gotten moving in free agency, making a number of moves including trading quarterback Case Keenum, signing backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett as well as moving some money around.

The most glaring issue on the roster currently is defensive tackle and the Browns might be finally ready to make a move there. Evan Massey of NFL Analysis Net is reporting that the Browns are interested in free agent defensive tackle Akiem Hicks.

Without knowing how credible the report is, the idea makes sense. Hicks is a talented, two-gapping run stuffer that would be a perfect fit for the Browns. Hicks is 32 years old and has missed a combined 19 games between the 2019 and 2021 season, so there is some risk there.

So long as team doctors are comfortable with Hicks, the Browns should be interested in Hicks. At 6'4" 330lbs, he has flashed the ability to collapse the pocket and short-circuit drives. If the price is right, they can bring him in with at least one more player to occupy the interior of the offensive line. That would protect not only the linebackers, allowing them to fly around but help protect the middle of the defense.

For the Browns, a team that likes to run split high safeties, that is pretty important. Hicks is not the only option available, but he's one of the better ones. This was the biggest weakness on the defense for the Browns last season. If they are able to maintain the level they played and get much better play from the interior of the defensive line, they can one of the better defenses in the league.