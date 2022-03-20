Skip to main content

Browns Targeting Akiem Hicks?

The Cleveland Browns have been linked to free agent defensive tackle Akiem Hicks per a report.

With Deshaun Watson in the fold, the Cleveland Browns have gotten moving in free agency, making a number of moves including trading quarterback Case Keenum, signing backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett as well as moving some money around.

The most glaring issue on the roster currently is defensive tackle and the Browns might be finally ready to make a move there. Evan Massey of NFL Analysis Net is reporting that the Browns are interested in free agent defensive tackle Akiem Hicks.

Without knowing how credible the report is, the idea makes sense. Hicks is a talented, two-gapping run stuffer that would be a perfect fit for the Browns. Hicks is 32 years old and has missed a combined 19 games between the 2019 and 2021 season, so there is some risk there.

So long as team doctors are comfortable with Hicks, the Browns should be interested in Hicks. At 6'4" 330lbs, he has flashed the ability to collapse the pocket and short-circuit drives. If the price is right, they can bring him in with at least one more player to occupy the interior of the offensive line. That would protect not only the linebackers, allowing them to fly around but help protect the middle of the defense.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

For the Browns, a team that likes to run split high safeties, that is pretty important. Hicks is not the only option available, but he's one of the better ones. This was the biggest weakness on the defense for the Browns last season. If they are able to maintain the level they played and get much better play from the interior of the defensive line, they can one of the better defenses in the league.

DE24A91B-B7C4-4C54-8BEA-E1E06F17DD4B
News

Report: Browns Were Interested in WR Robert Woods

By Brandon Little3 hours ago
Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) celebrates with Cleveland Browns middle linebacker Anthony Walker (4) after sacking Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the first half of an NFL football game at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 3
News

Report: Browns Trying to Bring Back Jarvis Landry and Jadeveon Clowney

By Brandon Little5 hours ago
982946B3-1223-4B0B-8C76-50CA60F2E0D4
News

Browns Restructure WR Amari Cooper’s Contract, Save Cap Space

By Brandon Little5 hours ago
5EDCDB9C-8CDC-4EDC-B9CE-E7E5D7AF7A87
News

Browns Signing QB Jacoby Brissett as Backup to Deshaun Watson

By Brandon Little6 hours ago
Case Keenum Still Holds Value to Cleveland Browns
News

Browns trading QB Case Keenum to Bills

By Brandon Little6 hours ago
Andrew Berry Showcases Potential as Free Agency Begins Video
Featured Content

Browns have Deshaun Watson: What's Next?

By Pete Smith12 hours ago
14115F61-79A9-4D8E-A8B5-56015C1FC5AC
News

LeBron James reacts to Browns trading for Deshaun Watson

By Brandon LittleMar 18, 2022
Dec 27, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) warms up before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Tweak Contract to Protect Watson's Salary Against Possible Suspension

By Pete SmithMar 18, 2022