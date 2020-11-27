SI.com
Raiders Keeping Takkarist McKinley For Now, Browns Looking Local For Help?

Pete Smith

Despite three attempts by the Cleveland Browns to claim edge rusher Takkarist McKinley, the Las Vegas Raiders have cleared him on their physical and he will stay with that team for the time being. The Browns, needing edge help immediately, may turn to Jamal Davis II, who was brought in for a workout on Friday.

The Browns reportedly discussed a potential trade for the former Atlanta Falcons edge rusher before trying to claim him three different times from waivers. After failing physicals with both the Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers, the Browns lost on McKinley to the Raiders due to the results of their games in week 11.

The Browns were ahead on the waiver priority list entering the week, but while they defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, the Raiders lost to the Kansas City Chiefs that evening.

It's still not clear where McKinley is in terms of his health, but the issue has been his groin, which dates back to his time with the Falcons. Perhaps the two weeks in limbo have allowed him to recover to a point where he can help the Raiders immediately. If not, they are essentially spending a roster spot on a player that can't help them, possibly with the intention of placing him on injured reserve.

In the mean time, the Browns find themselves down three edge players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. They currently only have two edge defenders on the active roster in Adrian Clayborn and Olivier Vernon. Cameron Malveaux is on the practice squad, was activated against the Eagles and will be activated again for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

They still want another edge player. Friday, they brought former Akron Zip Jamal Davis II who played high school for Canton McKinley. An undersized edge player, Davis is more of a standup edge defender than a true end.

Davis has been with the Browns before, so he has some familiarity. And if he still lives locally, it made it easy to get him in to get a workout and start the clock on clearing COVID-19 protocols.

The Browns are scheduled to get Myles Garrett back for their game against the Tennessee Titans, but they'll still be down multiple ends, so if the Browns do sign Davis, he will potentially be with the team for at least those two games.

