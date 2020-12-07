SI.com
Mack Wilson Avoids Concussion, Taywan Taylor Out With Neck Injury

Pete Smith

Monday, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski provided some updates on player injury situations including linebacker Mack Wilson and wide receiver Taywan Taylor.

Wilson went to the locker room in the second half of the game to be checked out, but was not diagnosed with a concussion. Good news for Wilson not only for the sake of his health, but his performance against the Tennessee Titans was the best of his career.

He was a far better defender, particularly playing forward against the Titans, able to make four solo tackles, highlighted by when he fit Derrick Henry up in the backfield and drove him to the ground for a tackle for loss.

It was the best performance of the Browns linebacker group of the season as Malcolm Smith, B.J. Goodson and Sione Takitaki all had a share of productive plays on the day.

The news with Taylor is far more concerning. He was ruled out of the game on Friday with an injury he must have suffered in practice. It's being described as a neck injury and Taylor has already been ruled out for the game against the Baltimore Ravens.

There's no detail on to what he did to hurt his neck, but the fact he's already out for the Ravens is a cause for concern for his health. Taylor was acquired in a trade with the Titans for a seventh round pick, appearing in three games in both 2019 and 2020. He's been targeted once each season with no receptions. His one target in 2020 came against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

