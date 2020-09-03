SI.com
Browns Waive S J.T. Hassell, WR J'Mon Moore, CB Donnie Lewis Jr., DT Ricky Walker

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have begun trimming their roster toward the final 53 by waiving four players: S J.T. Hassell, WR J'Mon Moore, CB Donnie Lewis Jr., and DT Ricky Walker. The Browns still have their scrimmage set to take place on Friday, but if they don't have intentions of repping these guys, they give them a chance to get claimed by other teams earlier.

Hassell was brought in as an undrafted free agent last year. He came in with ridiculous production and remarkable athleticism out of Florida Tech. He was born with a deformed hand, but unless someone was looking specifically for it while he was playing, they'd probably never notice.

His raw athleticism and ability to contribute on special teams may get him a look for the practice squad. Hassell always plays fast and is fearless as a tackler, who had a number of positive moments in the preseason last year.

Lewis was a seventh round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He came in with an injured foot that caused him to miss most all of training camp as a rookie. This year, he really didn't rep much all that much in camp as players like Donovan Olumba and A.J. Green moved past him on the depth chart. 

Lewis was a reasonably productive player at Tulane, but coming in with an injury and then immediately having the organization change, he was put in a difficult spot to make this roster.

Ricky Walker was not with the Browns long. They seemed to want to bring someone in just to make sure they weren't running Sheldon Richardson and particularly Jordan Elliott into the ground. They didn't have a third three-tech defensive tackle and Elliott was getting a ton of reps, which may have been beneficial for his development, but taxing. 

Walker, coming out of Virginia Tech was someone that could shoot gaps and disrupt in the backfield, but he wasn't terribly impressive when it came to his production and athleticism.

J'Mon Moore isn't a surprise, but he might be the player that the Browns would like back on the practice squad the most. Moore is a former Green Bay Packers fourth round pick with good size for the position at around 6'3" and over 200 pounds. He also was a guy who seemed to make a few plays every practice.

The Browns may only end up keeping five receivers in favor of another tight end, so it's a tough group to crack. Moore shows promise, but he's not quite there yet in terms of cracking the roster. The Browns could do far worse if they lost someone due to injury and needed a player to come in during the season.

The roster for the Browns currently sits at 75 players. Saturday at 4pm is the deadline to make the final 53.

Shawn Stevenson
Shawn Stevenson

J’Mon Moore was targeted often by Keenum but saw plenty drops during streamed session. But his size is apparent on tape and wouldn’t be surprised he makes it to the practice squad if he’s not claimed.

