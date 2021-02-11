Cleveland Browns Waive DB Robert Jackson

The Cleveland Browns made a roster move Tuesday afternoon by waiving defensive back Robert Jackson from the team. After some quiet time following the end to their season, this could be the start to a little bit of noise between now and April’s NFL Draft for the Browns.

Jackson appeared in 10 games this season for the Browns. A depth player that had to start the second and third matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to unavailability with other defensive backs. Jackson’s skill set isn’t starting caliber, but there was not much of a choice left at the time.

In those 10 games total, Jackson had a total of six tackles and one pass defended. The 27 year old was widely regarded as a special teams player and played 33% of the special team’s snaps. The Steelers targeted Jackson as much as they could when he was on the field. That included a touchdown he gave up to rookie Chase Claypool.

Jackson has spent his NFL career with the Browns in terms of any game action. Also, has been a part of the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts practice squads. After two years in the NFL out of UNLV, Jackson will be looking for his next pro football stop.