Baker Mayfield, Austin Hooper and David Njoku Among Browns Currently Working Out Together

A few members of the Cleveland Browns are currently getting in some offseason work down south together.

With the OTA’s a total option at this point, teams and players across the league have had to take initiative to get in the extra work. The Cleveland Browns are no different as multiple players are currently working out together.

Baker Mayfield, David Njoku, Austin Hooper and Stephen Carlson are all noted players to be working out in the southern part of the country right now, per David Njoku’s Instagram.

This comes a day after Mayfield said he wouldn’t be in Cleveland for the 2021 NFL Draft, likely a result of him training with teammates hours away. Last season Mayfield showed leadership and invited players down to Texas to get extra reps in and Hooper was one of those to attend. Hooper and Mayfield were able to get some work in prior to Hooper playing his first snaps in orange and brown.

These workouts are likely route running and field work. It is possible that there are other players there, but you can only seen what is shown. Coaches, fans and other teammates like to see this kind of stuff, it’s good for all sides.

There have been plenty of trade rumors with Njoku. All things of the past as the tight end is putting in extra work and showing he wants to be a vital part of this team - he can be. Continuing to build better chemistry with his quarterback and tight end room could pay dividends.