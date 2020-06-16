Chad Johnson Views The Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Duo Amongst The Best, Works Out With Rashard Higgins

Chad Johnson is simply one of the best wideouts that many have ever seen play the game of football. He made things fun, was good for at least a thousand yards a season usually and possessed great hands and route running every time he was out on the field.

Since being retired from the NFL, Johnson has became a pretty good follow on Twitter, often a funny guy. Still a workout maniac who still trains with many current NFL guys. On the receiving end of over 11,000 yards during his professional tenure, he knows a thing or two.

On Monday, Johnson sent out a tweet asking people who they thought were some of the top duos in the league at wideout. He mentioned Calvin Ridley (Julio Jones), Mike Williams and Keenan Allen and then there was one that stands out from the rest, the Cleveland Browns duo.

Tweeting it with a diamond emoji, maybe because the Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry duo is rare, one of the best in the league perhaps. They combined for a couple thousand yards their first year together in Cleveland, much more should be in store.

Tuesday afternoon Johnson tweeted out a picture of Rashard Higgins working out with him, along with a few other NFL talents. Higgins recently signed a new short-term contract with the Cleveland Browns.



The last couple days, Chad Johnson has definitely been tied to the Cleveland Browns in a couple ways. Working out with a former player of that pedigree will certainly only help Higgins.

