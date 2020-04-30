BrownsDigest
Cincinnati Bengals Release Andy Dalton

Pete Smith

The Cincinnati Bengals have released quarterback Andy Dalton as first reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN. Dalton played nine seasons for the Bengals, take over the job as a rookie and helping them get to the playoffs in his first five seasons, including four double digit win seasons. With this move, the Bengals and head coach Zac Taylor are officially handing the team over to rookie Joe Burrow, who was just selected with the first overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Bengals had considered trading him, but couldn't find a partner, resorting to releasing him. When they couldn't trade him, there was a possibility that they might simply keep him to help ensure their quarterback position and make sure Burrow was ready to take over the or the team was ready for him to start.

Dalton now joins Cam Newton on the free agent market for veteran quarterbacks with no clear answer on where they might play next season. The New England Patriots have been mentioned as a popular destination for both of them. Now, going through the NFL Draft without selecting a quarterback, it will only heighten the speculation that Bill Belichick will want a veteran quarterback to try to keep competing for Super Bowls, perhaps not ready to hand the team over to Jarrett Stidham, entering his second season.

Dalton is 32 years old, which is relatively young by quarterback standards, so he could have a significant second act with a team if he lands in the right spot.

Cleveland Browns Comprehensive NFL Draft Review: Jordan Elliott, DT Missouri

With the 88th pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns selected Jordan Elliott, defensive tackle out of Missouri. He is a player with the ability to impact the run and pass, could be a really nice player for the Browns.

Pete Smith

Buffalo Bills Sign Former Cleveland Browns DE Bryan Cox Jr.

The Buffalo Bills have signed defensive end Bryan Cox Jr. to a one-year deal, announcing the move via their PR Twitter account. Cox spent last season with the Carolina Panthers and the Cleveland Browns.

Pete Smith

Prospect X Identity Revealed And Where He Ended Up, Plus Did I Get It Right?

Last year, the Cleveland Browns drafted prospect X in Drew Forbes from Southeastern Missouri State in the sixth round in the draft. This year, the Browns did not pick prospect X, but who was it, where he went and most importantly, did I get it right?

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Draft Thread

The 2020 NFL Draft has finally arrived and it's just a question of seeing what the Cleveland Browns, led by general manager Andrew Berry, decide to do. Follow along and comment in the thread.

Shawn Stevenson

SI Draft Tracker

Cleveland Browns Agree To Re-Sign Hollywood Higgins To One-Year Deal

The Cleveland Browns are re-signing wide receiver Rashard 'Hollywood' Higgins to a one-year deal.

Pete Smith

Tiffin Buck

Baltimore Ravens Agree To Deal With OL D.J. Fluker

The Baltimore Ravens saw an opportunity and signed guard D.J. Fluker after the Seattle Seahawks released him early this week.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Comprehensive NFL Draft Review: Grant Delpit, S LSU

After swapping picks with the Indianapolis Colts, giving up a fifth round pick, so they could pick Jonathan Taylor, the running back from Wisconsin, the Cleveland Browns used the 44th pick in the draft to select safety Grant Delpit from LSU, arguably the best in the class. Here's why.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Comprehensive NFL Draft Review: Jedrick Wills Jr, OT Alabama

With the 10th pick of the 2020 NFL Draft and the first pick for general manager Andrew Berry, the Cleveland Browns selected Jedrick Wills, offensive tackle from Alabama. This takes a thorough look at the pick from a number of different angles.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Pick Up Fifth-Year Options For Myles Garrett, David Njoku

The Cleveland Browns have picked up fifth-year options for Myles Garrett and David Njoku, the two first round picks remaining for the 2017 NFL Draft.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Draft Picks Announcing Jersey Numbers

The Cleveland Browns draft picks that were selected over the weekend are starting to announce the jersey numbers they are planning to have at this point. Some could change, but it seems like the players announcing them are pretty satisfied at this point.

Pete Smith