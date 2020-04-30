Cincinnati Bengals Release Andy Dalton

The Cincinnati Bengals have released quarterback Andy Dalton as first reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN. Dalton played nine seasons for the Bengals, take over the job as a rookie and helping them get to the playoffs in his first five seasons, including four double digit win seasons. With this move, the Bengals and head coach Zac Taylor are officially handing the team over to rookie Joe Burrow, who was just selected with the first overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Bengals had considered trading him, but couldn't find a partner, resorting to releasing him. When they couldn't trade him, there was a possibility that they might simply keep him to help ensure their quarterback position and make sure Burrow was ready to take over the or the team was ready for him to start.

Dalton now joins Cam Newton on the free agent market for veteran quarterbacks with no clear answer on where they might play next season. The New England Patriots have been mentioned as a popular destination for both of them. Now, going through the NFL Draft without selecting a quarterback, it will only heighten the speculation that Bill Belichick will want a veteran quarterback to try to keep competing for Super Bowls, perhaps not ready to hand the team over to Jarrett Stidham, entering his second season.

Dalton is 32 years old, which is relatively young by quarterback standards, so he could have a significant second act with a team if he lands in the right spot.