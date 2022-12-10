Cincinnati Bengals S Jessie Bates Fined for Faking Injury Against Chiefs

Cincinnati Bengals safety may think twice about faking an injury next time he's out there. The NFL has fined Bates $50,000 for allegedly faking an injury against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to a report.

The league is putting an emphasis on stopping teams from stalling near the end of the game by faking injuries. Besides Bates, the New Orleans Saints were fined $350,000 while Cameron Jordan was fined $50,000 for the same thing.

Bates managed to make eight tackles against the Chiefs in the 27-24 win. You can see where the league says Bates faked the injury below.

