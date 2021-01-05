Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+
Search

Clay Matthews Jr. Named Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalist

The list of finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame includes former Cleveland Browns linebacker Clay Matthews Jr., the first time he's been a finalist.
Author:
Publish date:

Former Cleveland Browns linebacker Clay Matthews Jr. has been named as a finalist to become a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame along with 14 other candidates. In no small due to the relentless efforts of his daughter, Jennifer, to raise awareness of her father's outstanding career, this is the first time Matthews has been this far in the process.

Unfortunately, the field is stacked and it will be difficult for Matthews to be inducted.

The field includes former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning, then Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers defensive back Charles Woodson, both of which appear to be automatic, which only leaves a handful of spots for Matthews to take.

The rest of the group includes former Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson, former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne, former then St. Louis Rams wide receiver Torry Holt, former Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler, former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Tony Boselli, former New England Patriots and Raiders defensive lineman Richard Seymour, former Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jared Allen, former New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers linebacker Sam Mills, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Broncos safety John Lynch, former Miami Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas, former Pittsburgh Steelers guard Alan Faneca and former Bucs corner Ronde Barber.

Matthews played 16 seasons with the Browns and three with the Atlanta Falcons and the biggest thing that hurts his case is a lack of keeping stats. The NFL didn't keep tackles as an official stat during his career and sacks were kept as a stat starting in 1982.

Sep 22, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns former player Clay Matthews Jr. attends the game against the Los Angeles Rams at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Clay Matthews Jr. Named Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalist

Dec 6, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) catches a touchdown pass behind coverage from Tennessee Titans cornerback Breon Borders (39) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rashard Higgins Cited For Drag Racing

J.C. Tretter wants to stay in Cleveland
News

NFLPA President J.C. Tretter Says Browns Facility Could Be Closed Wednesday

Las Vegas Raiders Game Exposes Hard Reality of Cleveland Browns Defense - It Stinks
Featured Content

Cleveland Browns, Their Fans Get Raw Deal As a Result of COVID-19

Dec 15, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio (75) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Joel Bitonio, KhaDarel Hodge The Two Players That Tested Positive For COVID-19 Per Report

The Kevin Stefanski Ripple Effect Cleveland Browns Minnesota Vikings
News

Kevin Stefanski, Drew Petzing, Jeff Howard, Two More Players With COVID-19 Have Tested Positive For COVID-19

Sep 29, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field before a football game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Layton-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Sign CB Brian Allen From Bengals Practice Squad

Olivier Vernon to Play Against Steelers Per Josina Anderson
News

Olivier Vernon Suffers Ruptured Achilles, Which Devastates Browns On Multiple Fronts

Cleveland Browns Kevin Stefanski Should be NFL Coach of the Year
Featured Content

Kevin Stefanski Should Be NFL's Coach of the Year