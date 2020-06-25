BrownsDigest
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
Featured Content

ESPN: Cleveland Browns 2017 Team Not One Of The Worst In The Last Decade

BrandonLittle

The years 2016 and 2017 were the toughest of times for Cleveland Browns fans. The team was at an all-time low. Going 1-31 over a two year span, including an 0-16 season, it just doesn’t get much worse. Well, one ESPN analyst seems to think that it actually does. 


Aaron Schatz of ESPN listed his five worst teams of the last decade. Surprisingly enough, this list did not include either Cleveland Browns team from those years. The 2018 Arizona Cardinals were listed as the worst team, but they were able to win three game, more than Cleveland did in that two year span. Another surprising one on the list is the 2019 Miami Dolphins, a team that won five games. Even though they over achieved, it seems silly to put them on the list since they did win five games. To put that into retrospect, the 2019 Cleveland Browns with a ton of talent won just six games, the Dolphins certainly had a better head coach.

In 2017 when Cleveland went 0-16, DeShone Kizer was at the helm, coached by the one and only Hue Jackson. A toxic combo from the start, Kizer was no where close to ready to play in the NFL, was thrown into the fire anyways. An 11 touchdown to 22 interception ratio is sure to have you at the bottom of the league, which is exactly where they were. Jackson would throw Kizer under the bus, along with other players and coaches, always claiming he would fix things - never did.

This 2017 Browns team looked to have some fight in them at times. Duke Johnson was the teams best playmaker with over 1,000 total yards, Isaiah Crowell ran the ball hard. Cleveland would lose six of those 16 games by a touchdown or less. Ending the season against the Pittsburgh Steelers with an overtime loss, one the team on Lake Erie though they had.

2017 was Myles Garrett’s rookie season. He was dominant when he was on the field at times, he missed five games due to injury though. Cleveland’s splash free agent signing was Kenny Britt, who would play just nine games before packing his bags, a disaster. If there’s one thing that came good out of this season, it’s that Cleveland landed their hopeful franchise quarterback with the first overall pick the following year.

Browns fans are probably happy they were left off of this list from ESPN, but they know the truth. That 2017 Cleveland team was one of the worst in recent memory and maybe ever. The future looks bright in Cleveland, 2017 seems like years ago and the Browns have bigger plans looking forward. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bengals Offensive Lineman Posts, Deletes Homophobic Image to Instagram

As the NFL tries to come to grips with its issues on race, Bobby Hart serves a reminder how the league has to go on the issue of homophobia. The Bengals offensive lineman posted and then deleted a homophobic image to his Instagram account.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Kevin Stefanski Discusses Importance of Conversations With Kids on Racism

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has high praise for general manager Andrew Berry, discusses how important it is to educate kids on today’s problems.

BrandonLittle

Cleveland Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski: “All Offseason Long, We've Had a Plan and We're Ready to Pivot”

The pandemic has sports still feeling uncertain, Kevin Stefanski gives an update from the team's point of view.

BrandonLittle

Austin Hooper Explains To Jim Rome Why He Chose The Browns

Cleveland Browns tight end Austin Hooper was a guest on The Jim Rome Show and explained why he chose the Browns and what he thinks about his new quarterback, Baker Mayfield.

Pete Smith

NFL Makes Prudent Decision Postponing Hall of Fame Game, Enshrinement Ceremony Until 2021

The NFL announced that this year's Hall of Fame enshrinement as well as the Hall of Fame game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys will be postponed until 2021; a move they had to make.

Pete Smith

Baker Mayfield One Of The Best At Making Things Happen Downfield

Analysis shows that Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield fits right in with the best when it comes to downfield play, making things happen.

BrandonLittle

Kareem Hunt As The Joker

In the last few weeks, there has been a significant focus on the role Kareem Hunt will have in the Cleveland Browns offense. The Browns are going to focus on getting their best 11 offensive players on the field, which will have Kareem Hunt line up all over the field.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Launch “Be The Solution”, Behind Andrew Berry’s Leadership

Cleveland GM Andrew Berry showed off his leadership once again as he’s behind the launch of “Be The Solution”. A step toward social in justice and equality, in the right direction.

BrandonLittle

Daniel Snyder Uses Bobby Mitchell's Legacy To Distract, Delay Focus On Team's Racist Name

The Washington Redskins announced the removal of George Preston Marshall's name from RFK stadium, replacing it with Bobby Mitchell. Something that should've been done while Mitchell was alive is largely used in an attempt to avoid the reality that something has to be done about the team's name.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Premature To Say Browns Fans Won't See a Season, From Dr. Anthony Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci has some new words on how the pandemic could affect the 2020 NFL season.

BrandonLittle