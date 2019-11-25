Browns Add WR J'Mon Moore to Practice Squad

The Cleveland Browns announced the signing of wide receiver J'Mon Moore to the team's practice squad, Monday. A Green Bay Packers fourth round pick in 2018, Moore spent one season with the Packers, catching two passes for passes for 15 yards in 12 games. The Browns signed both Brandin Bryant and Porter Gustin to the active roster on Friday ahead of the game against the Miami Dolphins, so the practice squad had space to add Moore.

Moore was one of the lone bright spots on some mediocre Missouri teams, posting solid production for the three seasons. He also put up good athletic testing numbers, giving him a solid prospect profile overall.

The Packers added a ton of competition at wide receiver over the past couple of years through the draft and Moore was beaten out, but he is a good prospect o add to the practice squad in case he's able to get it going. He's got good size for the position at measuring in near 6'3" and over 200 pounds.

The Browns are currently hoping to find additional contributions from the wide receiver position beyond Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry as their third leading receiver this season is Damion Ratley, who hasn't really played much in the past month.