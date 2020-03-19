Cleveland Browns Agree To Deal With Nose Tackle Andrew Billings

As reported by his agency, nose tackle Andrew Billings is agreeing to a deal with the Cleveland Browns. Billings is just 25 years old after three seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. Possessing heroic strength for the position, Billings has drawn as much attention for his accomplishments as a power lifter as he has on the football field.

Billings fills a huge need for the Browns, supplementing the nose tackle position. He is a designated run stopper that reduces the workload of Larry Ogunjobi, which should enable him to be on the field more for potential passing situations, given his ability to get into the backfield and pressure the quarterback.

Last year, the Browns had Daniel Ekuale as their nose to rotate with Ogunjobi and a combination of ineffectiveness and ultimately a season-ending injury didn't allow that to come to fruition. Billings offers more talent and proven production, hopefully providing the improvement to the defensive line rotation this team badly needed. Billings is also the youngest defensive tackle in the rotation.

Similar to B.J. Goodson, who the team came to an agreement on a one-year deal with on Wednesday evening, Billings' job is to try to get opponents to more predictable down and distances on second and third downs to allow the Browns to then shift to personnel more focused on stopping the pass. They are subpackage players that help stop the run, operate in goal line and short yardage situations, giving them more size and strength in those situations. It's something the Browns simply haven't had since they traded Danny Shelton to the New England Patriots.

Another benefit a player like Billings can offer is specifically against a team like the Baltimore Ravens. A team that set the record for rushing yards in a season, Billings can potentially offer a means to move the line of scrimmage backward as the Browns defense tries to corral Lamar Jackson and the Ravens rushing attack.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the deal is for one year is and worth a fully guaranteed $3.5 million.