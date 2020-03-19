BrownsDigest
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Cleveland Browns Agree To Deal With Nose Tackle Andrew Billings

Pete Smith

As reported by his agency, nose tackle Andrew Billings is agreeing to a deal with the Cleveland Browns. Billings is just 25 years old after three seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. Possessing heroic strength for the position, Billings has drawn as much attention for his accomplishments as a power lifter as he has on the football field.

Billings fills a huge need for the Browns, supplementing the nose tackle position. He is a designated run stopper that reduces the workload of Larry Ogunjobi, which should enable him to be on the field more for potential passing situations, given his ability to get into the backfield and pressure the quarterback.

Last year, the Browns had Daniel Ekuale as their nose to rotate with Ogunjobi and a combination of ineffectiveness and ultimately a season-ending injury didn't allow that to come to fruition. Billings offers more talent and proven production, hopefully providing the improvement to the defensive line rotation this team badly needed. Billings is also the youngest defensive tackle in the rotation.

Similar to B.J. Goodson, who the team came to an agreement on a one-year deal with on Wednesday evening, Billings' job is to try to get opponents to more predictable down and distances on second and third downs to allow the Browns to then shift to personnel more focused on stopping the pass. They are subpackage players that help stop the run, operate in goal line and short yardage situations, giving them more size and strength in those situations. It's something the Browns simply haven't had since they traded Danny Shelton to the New England Patriots.

Another benefit a player like Billings can offer is specifically against a team like the Baltimore Ravens. A team that set the record for rushing yards in a season, Billings can potentially offer a means to move the line of scrimmage backward as the Browns defense tries to corral Lamar Jackson and the Ravens rushing attack.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the deal is for one year is and worth a fully guaranteed $3.5 million.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cleveland Browns Agree To Terms With Their New Middle Linebacker, B.J. Goodson

The Cleveland Browns have found their starting middle linebacker to replace Joe Schobert, agreeing to a deal with now former New York Giant B.J. Goodson as reported by Tom Pelissero and Mike Garofolo of NFL Network.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Cleveland Browns Reportedly Agree to Terms With Safety Karl Joseph

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly come to an agreement on a one-year deal with Karl Joseph as first reported by Josina Anderson of ESPN. Joseph figures to step in as the team's strong safety for the 2020 season.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Cleveland Browns, Free Agent Market At Standstill

The Cleveland Browns opened the legal tampering period making a few big moves, establishing the foundation for the offense they plan to run. Defensively, they haven't made any moves but it's not time to panic at this point.

Pete Smith

by

pkbrownsfan

Cleveland Browns Establish Kevin Stefanski's Offense In 3 Moves

New Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has been preaching what he wants to do on offense with this team and with the help of general manager Andrew Berry, it took the team just three moves for the Browns to get there.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Cleveland Browns Acquire Andy Janovich From Denver Broncos, Get Their Fullback

According to Mike Klis 9News in Denver, the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns have agreed to a trade that sends fullback Andy Janovich to the Browns for a 7th round pick in 2021.

Pete Smith

Browns Agree To Deal With Backup QB Case Keenum

The Cleveland Browns reportedly made their third signing of the tampering period, agreeing to a deal with backup quarterback Case Keenum. The deal is for three years and worth up to $18 million as reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Cleveland Browns: Joe Schobert's Departure, Even If Expected, Is Still Disappointing

The writing was on the wall that Joe Schobert would not be returning to the Cleveland Browns dating back to NFL Scouting Combine, but seeing it happen, seeing him agree to a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, still stinks, even if it may prove to be the right decision.

Pete Smith

by

Tiffin Buck

Cleveland Browns Joe Schobert Agrees to 5-Year Deal, Headed To Jacksonville Jaguars

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, former Cleveland Browns linebacker Joe Schobert has agreed to a five-year, $53.75 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars including $22.5 million guaranteed.

Pete Smith

Six Thoughts on What Adding Austin Hooper Could Mean For Browns Offense

In light of the potential news that the Cleveland Browns could be adding Austin Hooper to their offense, six thoughts spring to mind on what it could mean for the offense.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Dolphins Agree To 2-Year Deal With Emmanuel Ogbah

Former Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Emmanuel Ogbah has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Miami Dolphins for two years and up to $15 million, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Pete Smith