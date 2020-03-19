BrownsDigest
Cleveland Browns Agree To One-Year Deal With Cornerback Kevin Johnson

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to another one-year deal with a player on defense, this time signing cornerback Kevin Johnson according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. It's worth $3.5 million that could escalate to $6 million if he meets certain incentives. Johnson most recently played with the Bills after he was a first round pick for the Houston Texans in 2015.

Everything about Johnson thus far in his career has been about his health. He played all 16 games in his rookie year and all 16 games this past season, but injuries forced to miss a total of 29 games from 2016 to 2018. Johnson offers the Browns some versatility as well as depth, having played largely on the boundary, but possessing the ability to slide inside as necessary.

Unless the Browns sign another slot corner, he could be that player. Otherwise, he provides added competition along with Terrance Mitchell with last year's second round pick Greedy Williams for the honor of playing opposite Denzel Ward in a similar mold as T.J. Carrie provided last season, albeit at a cheaper rate. Increasingly, teams simply need four and five corners that can contribute in a game and certainly in a season.

Johnson, who will turn 28 this season, is the fourth defensive player that the Browns have signed to a one-year deal, including safety Karl Joseph, linebacker B.J. Goodson and nose tackle Andrew Billings. Johnson is a player that could be great for the Browns, but the incentives are likely attached to his health and could protect them if things go wrong.

Cleveland Browns Reportedly Agree to Terms With Safety Karl Joseph

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly come to an agreement on a one-year deal with Karl Joseph as first reported by Josina Anderson of ESPN. Joseph figures to step in as the team's strong safety for the 2020 season.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Cleveland Browns Agree To Terms With Their New Middle Linebacker, B.J. Goodson

The Cleveland Browns have found their starting middle linebacker to replace Joe Schobert, agreeing to a deal with now former New York Giant B.J. Goodson as reported by Tom Pelissero and Mike Garofolo of NFL Network.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Cleveland Browns Agree To Deal With Nose Tackle Andrew Billings

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to a deal with nose tackle Andrew Billings, per his agency. Billings offers the hulking, subpackage run stopper this team needs to supplement Larry Ogunjobi.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns, Free Agent Market At Standstill

The Cleveland Browns opened the legal tampering period making a few big moves, establishing the foundation for the offense they plan to run. Defensively, they haven't made any moves but it's not time to panic at this point.

Pete Smith

by

pkbrownsfan

Cleveland Browns Establish Kevin Stefanski's Offense In 3 Moves

New Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has been preaching what he wants to do on offense with this team and with the help of general manager Andrew Berry, it took the team just three moves for the Browns to get there.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Cleveland Browns Acquire Andy Janovich From Denver Broncos, Get Their Fullback

According to Mike Klis 9News in Denver, the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns have agreed to a trade that sends fullback Andy Janovich to the Browns for a 7th round pick in 2021.

Pete Smith

Browns Agree To Deal With Backup QB Case Keenum

The Cleveland Browns reportedly made their third signing of the tampering period, agreeing to a deal with backup quarterback Case Keenum. The deal is for three years and worth up to $18 million as reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Cleveland Browns: Joe Schobert's Departure, Even If Expected, Is Still Disappointing

The writing was on the wall that Joe Schobert would not be returning to the Cleveland Browns dating back to NFL Scouting Combine, but seeing it happen, seeing him agree to a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, still stinks, even if it may prove to be the right decision.

Pete Smith

by

Tiffin Buck

Cleveland Browns Joe Schobert Agrees to 5-Year Deal, Headed To Jacksonville Jaguars

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, former Cleveland Browns linebacker Joe Schobert has agreed to a five-year, $53.75 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars including $22.5 million guaranteed.

Pete Smith

Six Thoughts on What Adding Austin Hooper Could Mean For Browns Offense

In light of the potential news that the Cleveland Browns could be adding Austin Hooper to their offense, six thoughts spring to mind on what it could mean for the offense.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith