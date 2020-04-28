Cleveland Browns Agree To Re-Sign Hollywood Higgins To One-Year Deal

Free agent wide receiver Rashard 'Hollywood' Higgins hinted Twitter account that an announcement was coming. Lo and behold, he is re-signing with the Cleveland Browns. Higgins was a 5th round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, when Andrew Berry was the Vice President of Player Personnel, assisting Sashi Brown in the draft process. Of the four receivers the Browns took in that class, Higgins has enjoyed the most success with the Browns.

In 2018, Higgins had a productive year despite missing three games. He and Baker Mayfield had developed a good chemistry and it enabled Higgins to be the most efficient receiver on the Browns that year, catching 39 passes on 53 targets for 572 yards and four touchdowns. On the first drive of the 2019 season to open up the season, it appeared as though the two picked up right where they left off as Mayfield and the Browns offense went right down the field against the Tennessee Titans, which was capped off by a 35-yard touchdown pass to Higgins.

Unfortunately, that's about the last thing that went right for Higgins in 2019. He suffered a knee injury that kept him a number of games, he had issues with Freddie Kitchens over his injury and when he was ready to play, ultimately being put in a dog house he never emerged from that year. Had Kitchens and John Dorsey not been let go after that season, Higgins likely doesn't even consider returning to the Browns.

With Berry as the general manger and Kevin Stefanski as the head coach, it seemed to re-open that door. And the Browns need receiver help, particularly with depth. Behind Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry, there's nothing proven at this point, The team appears to like Damion Ratley and KhaDarel Hodge, but Higgins at 25, is a savvy veteran by comparison. And his chemistry with Mayfield only helps his case. The team also drafted Donovan Peoples-Jones in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft and D.J. Montgomery was an intriguing undrafted rookie before suffering an injury, landing him on injured reserve.

Higgins should have an opportunity to earn the third receiver option in this offense, potentially giving himself a chance to reclaim the promise he had coming out of the 2018 season. If he can, that should increase his value on the open market while the Browns get some needed receiver depth.

Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com is reporting the deal is worth $910,000 and that Higgins turned down offers for more money elsewhere because of his adoration with Mayfield. Given their chemistry, it could ultimately result in more money for him if he can stay healthy and produce to what he's capable.