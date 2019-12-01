Baker Mayfield Leaves Game With Injured Hand

With only seconds remaining in the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield hurt his hand smacking it on Bud Dupree's facemask. Mayfield was attempting to throw a Hail Mary to Odell Beckham that fell incomplete. On his follow through, his hand hit Dupree. He immediately grabbed his hand and went to teh sideline, was quickly ushered to the locker room.

It looked to be either Mayfield's thumb or wrist that was hurt in the contact. At least that was what he was grabbing at as he jogged off the field. Garrett Gilbert stepped in to finish the half, throwing a couple more passes before the half ended. If Mayfield is unable to continue, Gilbert would be the Browns quarterback in the interim.

Mayfield had been playing well in this game, leading the Browns to a 10-0 lead early. He had taken a number of hits throughout the game as his pass protection failed him on multiple throws. He took hits to his elbow and shoulder that had the Browns take a timeout to let him get a minute before continuing. This wasn't even forcible contact by the Steelers, but it could alter the course of their season.