Baker Mayfield Leaves Game With Injured Hand

Pete Smith

With only seconds remaining in the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield hurt his hand smacking it on Bud Dupree's facemask. Mayfield was attempting to throw a Hail Mary to Odell Beckham that fell incomplete. On his follow through, his hand hit Dupree. He immediately grabbed his hand and went to teh sideline, was quickly ushered to the locker room.

It looked to be either Mayfield's thumb or wrist that was hurt in the contact. At least that was what he was grabbing at as he jogged off the field. Garrett Gilbert stepped in to finish the half, throwing a couple more passes before the half ended. If Mayfield is unable to continue, Gilbert would be the Browns quarterback in the interim.

Mayfield had been playing well in this game, leading the Browns to a 10-0 lead early. He had taken a number of hits throughout the game as his pass protection failed him on multiple throws. He took hits to his elbow and shoulder that had the Browns take a timeout to let him get a minute before continuing. This wasn't even forcible contact by the Steelers, but it could alter the course of their season.

David Njoku Not Activated For Steelers Game

Pete Smith
1

The Cleveland Browns announced they are not activating David Njoku this week to face the Pittsburgh Steelers. After being designated to return ahead of the game against the Miami Dolphins, the Brows have one more week to activate him or he reverts to injured reserve the rest of the season.

Damarious Randall Will Not Play Sunday, Called a Coaching Decision

Pete Smith
1

The Cleveland Browns have announced that safety Damarious Randall will not make the trip to Pittsburgh and won't play Sunday. The move is being called a coaching decision and puts more stress on a shorthanded safety position.

Former Cleveland Browns Receiver Terrelle Pryor In Stable Condition After Overnight Stabbing

Pete Smith
1

ESPN's Adam Schefter has reported that former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Terrelle Pryor is in critical condition after requiring surgery for stab wounds he suffered on Friday night. He has since been upgraded to stable condition according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Cleveland Browns Officially Rule Greg Robinson Out of Sunday's Game

Pete Smith
1

The Cleveland Browns officially ruled Greg Robinson out of Sunday's game after he didn't clear the concussion protocol by Saturday. Robinson has been in the protocol since reporting concussion-like symptoms on Wednesday.

Olivier Vernon Expected to Play Against Steelers

Pete Smith
0

According to Josina Anderson of ESPN, Cleveland Browns defensive end Olivier Vernon will play against the Pittsburgh Steelers, save for something unforeseen happening.

Dee Haslam's Graceful Support of Myles Garrett Worked on Multiple Levels

Pete Smith
4 1

Cleveland Browns Owner Dee Haslam chose to wear her support for Myles Garrett attending the game against the Miami Dolphins in the form of wearing a hat with his number 95 on it. Without saying a word, she said everything.

Browns Player Development Paying Dividends

Pete Smith
2 1

The Cleveland Browns have improved the last month due largely to the play of their stars like Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham. They've also been getting contributions from role players taking advantage of opportunities, which is an organizational success.

Greg Robinson Likely Out Sunday, Steelers Without Pair of Offensive Weapons

Pete Smith
0

The Cleveland Browns took the practice field Friday and did not have Greg Robinson out there as he continues to be in the concussion protocol. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers will likely be without their two most significant offensive weapons.

Bills Victory in Dallas Further Complicates Browns Path to Wildcard

Pete Smith
0

The Buffalo Bills defeated the Dallas Cowboys, moving their record to 9-3. That puts them in a commanding position to lock up a playoff berth, which means the Cleveland Browns would be competing the only other wildcard berth in a crowded field.

The Perception of Freddie Kitchens Changing?

Pete Smith
4 0

Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens has been scrutinized since the season started and when it got to 2-6, it looked like he'd be a one and done coach. Now, currently in the midst of a three game winning streak, is perception starting to change?