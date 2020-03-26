Cleveland Browns, Chris Hubbard Restructure Contract, Providing Path For Him To Stay For 2020

In a move that went unnoticed on Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns and tackle Chris Hubbard agreed to a restructured deal on his contract. The revised contract saves the Browns several million dollars on the salary and enables Hubbard to stay with the Browns in 2020. Previously, it seemed to be a foregone conclusion that Hubbard would be moved, taking advantage of an out in his contract. The Browns could potentially still trade Hubbard to a team that needs a starting right tackle since the deal includes bonuses related to starting, but he provides the Browns needed tackle depth.

If the Browns are intent on keeping Hubbard, it means they might be satisfied with their depth at tackle. The team signed Jack Conklin to be the team's right tackle in free agency. They still need to acquire their answer at left tackle, likely to be attempted in the upcoming NFL Draft. On paper, whoever they add in the draft at left tackle will have Kendall Lamm working behind him while Hubbard would be the backup right tackle behind Conklin.

That would give the Browns three players with starting experience at tackle in addition to the rookie they'd be adding. Lamm was a starter at right tackle in front of Deshaun Watson with the Houston Texans before signing with the Browns last offseason. Unfortunately for Lamm, he twisted his knee in relief of Greg Robinson after he was ejected against the Tennessee Titans and his season was compromised.

Lamm and Hubbard are both players that fit the wide zone scheme the Browns are planning to employ. Lamm repped almost exclusively at backup left tackle last season behind Robinson.

The one thing that has consistently come up when it comes to Hubbard is he's been lauded as a hard worker and a good teammate. The results last season were not what the team wanted, which is why they went out and got Conklin, but it would show that the new front office and coaching staff see his value to the team.