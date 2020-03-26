BrownsDigest
Cleveland Browns, Chris Hubbard Restructure Contract, Providing Path For Him To Stay For 2020

Pete Smith

In a move that went unnoticed on Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns and tackle Chris Hubbard agreed to a restructured deal on his contract. The revised contract saves the Browns several million dollars on the salary and enables Hubbard to stay with the Browns in 2020. Previously, it seemed to be a foregone conclusion that Hubbard would be moved, taking advantage of an out in his contract. The Browns could potentially still trade Hubbard to a team that needs a starting right tackle since the deal includes bonuses related to starting, but he provides the Browns needed tackle depth.

If the Browns are intent on keeping Hubbard, it means they might be satisfied with their depth at tackle. The team signed Jack Conklin to be the team's right tackle in free agency. They still need to acquire their answer at left tackle, likely to be attempted in the upcoming NFL Draft. On paper, whoever they add in the draft at left tackle will have Kendall Lamm working behind him while Hubbard would be the backup right tackle behind Conklin.

That would give the Browns three players with starting experience at tackle in addition to the rookie they'd be adding. Lamm was a starter at right tackle in front of Deshaun Watson with the Houston Texans before signing with the Browns last offseason. Unfortunately for Lamm, he twisted his knee in relief of Greg Robinson after he was ejected against the Tennessee Titans and his season was compromised.

Lamm and Hubbard are both players that fit the wide zone scheme the Browns are planning to employ. Lamm repped almost exclusively at backup left tackle last season behind Robinson.

The one thing that has consistently come up when it comes to Hubbard is he's been lauded as a hard worker and a good teammate. The results last season were not what the team wanted, which is why they went out and got Conklin, but it would show that the new front office and coaching staff see his value to the team.

2020 7-Round Mock Draft Vol, 5

Free agency has started and while the Cleveland Browns aren't done, the direction the team is headed is pretty clear. As a result, it's a pretty good opportunity to take the latest snapshot of how the team will approach the 2020 NFL Draft.

Pete Smith

by

doeboi82

The Questions Case Keenum Wasn't Asked During Cleveland Browns Conference Call

New Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum had a conference call with the media, his first since joining the team. He was asked a number of valid questions, but some important questions weren't asked that should've been.

Pete Smith

by

lanshark

Cleveland Browns Sign Center Evan Brown

The Cleveland Browns announced they had signed center Evan Brown in the same press release that officially announced the signing of defensive tackle Andrew Billings. Brown is an athletic center that provides badly needed depth behind J.C. Tretter.

Pete Smith

GMs Want NFL Draft Pushed Back: Exploring Why, Who Stands to Lose, Impact on the Cleveland Browns

General managers are urging the NFL to push the NFL Draft back from April 23rd, according to Adam Schefter and Dianna Russini of ESPN. The NFL is resisting. There are some compelling arguments for each side and how COVID-19 will impact teams, including the Cleveland Browns.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns: 3 Possible Trade Partners For 10th Pick

The Cleveland Browns are certainly in the market for a tackle in the upcoming NFL Draft, but if the ones they like are gone when they pick at ten, they are likely to be looking for a trade partner to move down, acquire additional assets and then take another tackle.

Pete Smith

by

nope1

Should The Browns Sign Jadeveon Clowney?

Upgrading the defense this offseason is a priority and Jadeveon Clowney should be considered. Cutting Olivier Vernon and his big cap hit could make it possible.

Shawn Stevenson

by

HiramB

TheMMQB 3-Round Mock Draft: The Cleveland Browns

TheMMQB released a three-round mock draft authored by Kevin Hanson. The Cleveland Browns make four selections. How did he do?

Pete Smith

What Else Do The Cleveland Browns Need Before The Draft?

The Cleveland Browns have worked hard to minimize their needs ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft. They still have a few spots they'd probably like to address in the next month.

Pete Smith

by

HiramB

Tight End Centered Offense Allows Cleveland Browns True Freedom With Wide Receivers

The Cleveland Browns and their tight end-centric offense allow them freedom in what they target in the wide receivers, focusing on overall fit and talent as opposed to worrying about attributes such as size.

Pete Smith

Andrew Berry Showcases Potential as Free Agency Begins

Andrew Berry has created a positive impact with his recent free agency moves. The most important factor has been his ability to keep control of future cap space.

Shawn Stevenson