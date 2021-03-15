Live NFL Free Agency Tracker

A look at the NFL free agency deals as they are happening.

NFL free agency tampering period is off and running. While deals can’t be agreed upon fully until Wednesday, players can verbally agree to sign.

Below is a look at deals coming in, as they happen. As of noon eastern time players were allowed to talk to other teams in pursuit of their newest contracts.

Potential Browns target Romeo Okwara opts to stay in Detroit on a nice deal.

Former Browns and New York Giants guard is the newest Baltimore Raven’.

Cleveland is noted to be in on Saints’ pass rusher Trey Hendrickson.

New England Patriots become active in free agency, getting former Titans tight end Jonnu Smith.