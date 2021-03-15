Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+SI.com
Search

Live NFL Free Agency Tracker

A look at the NFL free agency deals as they are happening.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

NFL free agency tampering period is off and running. While deals can’t be agreed upon fully until Wednesday, players can verbally agree to sign. 

Below is a look at deals coming in, as they happen. As of noon eastern time players were allowed to talk to other teams in pursuit of their newest contracts. 

Potential Browns target Romeo Okwara opts to stay in Detroit on a nice deal. 

Former Browns and New York Giants guard is the newest Baltimore Raven’.

Cleveland is noted to be in on Saints’ pass rusher Trey Hendrickson. 

New England Patriots become active in free agency, getting former Titans tight end Jonnu Smith. 

Jan 9, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety John Johnson III (43) tackles Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Reportedly Showing Interest in John Johnson III

Oct 12, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) sacks Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the first quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Showing Interest in Trey Hendrickson per Report

9513B4CE-8999-49A7-9791-1CF82D10645C
News

Live NFL Free Agency Tracker

Cleveland Browns Should Extend KhaDarel Hodge
News

Browns Place Tender on KhaDarel Hodge per Report

Why_the_Browns_Should_Sign_Jason_Verrett-604f704112102b4249b32be0_1_Mar_15_2021_14_40_00_poster
Featured Content

Why the Browns Should Sign Jason Verrett

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers running back Aaron Jones celebrate following an early third quarter touchdown against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mjs Apc Packers Vs Lions1377 092020 Wag
News

Aaron Jones To Re-Sign with Packers, Important Takeaways For Browns and Nick Chubb

Jan 9, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety John Johnson III (43) tackles Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Browns Free Agency Primer

Jan 3, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Tae Davis (55) celebrates after the Browns beat the Pittsburgh Steelers and secured a playoff berth at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Won't Place Tender on LB Tae Davis per Report