Cleveland Browns Designate David Njoku for Return, Will Practice Wednesday

The Cleveland Browns announced they are designating David Njoku from return from injured reserve and will practice today. The team has 21 days to activate him and if they were to do so this week, he could play this week against the Miami Dolphins, which seems likely to happen. The Browns have been without Njoku since he suffered a wrist injury, breaking the scaphoid bone in his wrist in week two caused by a late throw from Baker Mayfield that put the third-year tight end into a vulnerable position to be hit by multiple defenders.

Njoku chose not to have surgery to repair the injury, opting to let it heal on its own, the quicker path back to the field. There's been no indication if that path will require a follow-up surgery in the offseason.

The Browns had high hopes for Njoku coming into his third season after he was in the top ten tight ends for receiving yards last year and made some strides to improve his blocking. The team has gone through significant struggles in the red zone this year and not having Njoku appears to be a major reason.

The team was far more efficient last year, when they had Njoku at their disposal. Lining him up out wide for end zone fades or having him in the middle, he could demand attention from multiple defenders. And some of the missed opportunities this season were Baker Mayfield trying to throw passes to the tight ends filling in for Njoku.

The Browns are preparing to take on the Dolphins this week before they have their rematch with the Pittsburgh Steelers. At 4-6, the Browns have a path to get back to .500 and put themselves firmly back in the discussion for the playoffs.