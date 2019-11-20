Cleveland Browns Elevate Safety J.T. Hassell to Active Roster

The Cleveland Browns announced they have elevated safety J.T. Hassell from the practice squad to the active roster, giving them another strong safety and potential contributor on special teams. Hassell signed as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Tech, was with the Browns the Browns from minicamp through the entire preseason and has been on the practice squad the entire season.

Hassell was a linebacker at South Dakota State before transferring to Florida Tech. He is making the move to safety in the NFL as he played only at a little over 200 pounds in college.

His athleticism is impressive and he flies around on the field. He's trying to adjust to a new position, which had some ups and downs in preseason, but he plays fast and makes tackles. Hassell was also a standout on special teams in college and could make an impact in that area for the Browns.

Between contracts and injuries, Hassell is auditioning for a spot on the Browns active roster for next season. The only safety currently under contract for next season is Sheldrick Redwine, so the Browns could be making major changes and Hassell is hoping to be a part of the incoming group.