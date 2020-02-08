Browns Hiring Jason Tarver as Linebackers Coach

According to multiple reports, the Cleveland Browns are hiring Jason Tarver as their linebackers coach. Tarver has been a defensive coordinator in college as well as the NFL with stints at Vanderbilt, Stanford and the Oakland Raiders. He's also been a linebackers coach with the San Francisco 49ers twice, most recently from 2015 to 2017. Tarver is coming to the Browns after his most recent work as the defensive coordinator in Vanderbilt after Derek Mason opted to fire both of his coordinators after a putrid 3-9 season with only one conference victory in the SEC, defeating Missouri.

Even when Tarver has been a defensive coordinator, he has always been his own linebackers coach. 45 years old, Tarver would be joining a defensive staff under Joe Woods that includes Chris Kiffin coaching the defensive line and Jeff Howard coaching defensive backs.

This past Wednesday when Andrew Berry had his introductory press conference as the team's new general manager, head coach Kevin Stefanski said the coaching staff would be wrapped up in around 10 days, so they may not be done adding coaching help on either side of the ball.

Tarver has an important job as the Browns still have to make a decision on what to to do with Joe Schobert as he approaches free agency. Outside of him, the Browns are thin at linebacker with Mack Wilson and Sione Takitaki entering their second year without having proven anything thus far.

Given the fact that Tarver was just coaching at the collegiate level and studying players on the offense in the SEC., it will be interesting to see if the Browns pick his brain in regards to the upcoming NFL Draft. The Browns have substantial needs at the offensive tackle position, so if they select any from the SEC, it could be coincidence, but it would be at least worth asking what Tarver thought about them.

There are also a handful of players from Vanderbilt that could be of interest to the Cleveland Browns, including tight end Jared Pinkney, wide receiver Kaljia Lipscomb, and running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn. All three have shown good production and were participated in this year's Senior Bowl. Tarver could provide valuable insight into them as fits with the Browns.