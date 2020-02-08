BrownsDigest
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Browns Hiring Jason Tarver as Linebackers Coach

Pete Smith

According to multiple reports, the Cleveland Browns are hiring Jason Tarver as their linebackers coach. Tarver has been a defensive coordinator in college as well as the NFL with stints at Vanderbilt, Stanford and the Oakland Raiders. He's also been a linebackers coach with the San Francisco 49ers twice, most recently from 2015 to 2017. Tarver is coming to the Browns after his most recent work as the defensive coordinator in Vanderbilt after Derek Mason opted to fire both of his coordinators after a putrid 3-9 season with only one conference victory in the SEC, defeating Missouri.

Even when Tarver has been a defensive coordinator, he has always been his own linebackers coach. 45 years old, Tarver would be joining a defensive staff under Joe Woods that includes Chris Kiffin coaching the defensive line and Jeff Howard coaching defensive backs.

This past Wednesday when Andrew Berry had his introductory press conference as the team's new general manager, head coach Kevin Stefanski said the coaching staff would be wrapped up in around 10 days, so they may not be done adding coaching help on either side of the ball.

Tarver has an important job as the Browns still have to make a decision on what to to do with Joe Schobert as he approaches free agency. Outside of him, the Browns are thin at linebacker with Mack Wilson and Sione Takitaki entering their second year without having proven anything thus far.

Given the fact that Tarver was just coaching at the collegiate level and studying players on the offense in the SEC., it will be interesting to see if the Browns pick his brain in regards to the upcoming NFL Draft. The Browns have substantial needs at the offensive tackle position, so if they select any from the SEC, it could be coincidence, but it would be at least worth asking what Tarver thought about them.

There are also a handful of players from Vanderbilt that could be of interest to the Cleveland Browns, including tight end Jared Pinkney, wide receiver Kaljia Lipscomb, and running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn. All three have shown good production and were participated in this year's Senior Bowl. Tarver could provide valuable insight into them as fits with the Browns.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Browns to Hire T.C. McCartney as Offensive Assistant

The Cleveland Browns are hiring T.C. McCartney to be an offensive assistant coach according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. McCartney most recently served as the quarterbacks coach for the Denver Broncos and it stands to reason that working with quarterbacks will be at least part of his job with the Browns.

Pete Smith

The Solution to the Browns Tackle Problem is in the NFL Draft, Not Free Agency

It's largely understood the Cleveland Browns need to properly address their offensive tackle position this offseason. It's simply a matter of how they do it. The most prudent strategy is to forgo expensive free agents and attack the issue in the NFL Draft.

Pete Smith

by

JMazzulo920

Joe Woods Intends to Sign Deal Soon to Become Browns DC

According to reports, Joe Woods intends to a sign a deal to become the next defensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns and reunite with Kevin Stefanski.

Shawn Stevenson

Report: Browns to Hire Chris Kiffin to New Staff, Comes From Familiar Roots

Reports are out that the Browns will be adding another new face to the revamped staff, this one in Chris Kiffin, last with San Francisco.

BrandonLittle

Browns Notebook: O'Shea Official, Browns Could Go to London Again

On Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns officially hired Chad O'Shea as their wide receivers coach and found out they have a 25 percent chance they'll be playing the Jacksonville Jaguars in London next season.

Pete Smith

by

JMazzulo920

Browns General Manager Andrew Berry's Introductory Press Conference

New Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry had his introductory press conference on Wednesday and was asked about questions about his present and future as well as questions dating back to his past with the Browns under Executive Vice President Sashi Brown.

Pete Smith

Browns Now Clear to Hire Joe Woods As Defensive Coordinator This Week, What That Would Mean Schematically

The Super Bowl now concluded, Joe Woods is now free to officially become the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator after serving as the San Francisco 49ers defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator this season. The defense will change under Woods from Steve Wilks, but it's not an overly dramatic one.

Pete Smith

by

JMazzulo920

Browns Waive Center Lo Falemaka

Monday, the Cleveland Browns announced that they had waived Lo Falemaka, a center they added last summer. He suffered a shoulder injury that put him on injured reserve.

Pete Smith

by

JMazzulo920

Browns Officially Hire Drew Petzing To Coach Tight Ends

Monday, the Cleveland Browns officially hired Drew Petzing to be the team's tight ends coach for Kevin Stefanski. Serving as the wide receivers coach last year with the Minnesota Vikings, this will be Petzing's first year as a tight ends coach.

Pete Smith

by

Footballfan55

Report: Browns to Hire Fred Pagac to Coach Linebackers

According to reports, the Cleveland Browns are planning to hire Fred Pagac to coach linebackers. Pagac, retired the past two seasons, would be in his 30th year coaching linebackers and his 23rd coaching in the state of Ohio, having spent 22 at Ohio State.

Pete Smith