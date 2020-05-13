BrownsDigest
Cleveland Browns Jedrick Wills, Mack Wilson, Sheldrick Redwine Participating In Call of Duty: Warzone Charity Tournament on Twitch

Pete Smith

A trio of Cleveland Browns players will be playing Call of Duty: Warzone on Twitch in an effort to raise money for charity. The event is called Wrecked Royale and it's being presented by SoFi and will be running at 6pm EST on Wednesday. The team's most recent first round pick Jedrick Wills and second year players Mack Wilson and Sheldrick Redwine will be part of Team Havok, competing against 11 other teams.

Call of Duty: Warzone is an extremely popular game with NFL players and a number of them have hosted streams in the post featuring this game, including Myles Garrett, trying to raise money for Waterboys, the organization he's involved in trying to raise money to provide clean drinking water to places that need it. The game is a battleground style featuring team tactics in a military simulation with a shrinking environment to force action with the goal of being the last team alive.

Streaming games has become an interesting way for players to be around, interact with fans in a controlled environment while largely being themselves. Jarvis Landry and Denzel Ward were both part of a tournament for charity around Madden. Denzel Ward is also remarkably good at Fortnite.

For Wills, this might be a great opportunity to maybe get a sense of what Wills is like outside of the handful of times they've heard him speak. Both Wilson and Redwine like to talk anyway, so they should be interesting to watch.

Other current or former NFL players being featured include Juju Smith-Schuster, Ryan Shazier, Braxton Miller, James Bradberry and Terrell Owens.

