Cleveland Browns Jersey Numbers Announced For Draft Picks, Players Added In Free Agency

Along with the announcement of the signing of Rashard Higgins, bringing the wide receiver back into the mix for the 2020 season, the Cleveland Browns also released the jersey numbers as well as the veteran free agents they signed. The numbers are still subject to change.

For the 2020 NFL Draft class, offensive tackle Jedrick Wills went with 71. The tenth pick in the draft had a poll on his Twitter account to decide between 71 and 72. Grant Delpit has picked 22 after wearing both 9 and 7 at LSU. The last time the Browns made an early selection at safety, Jabrill Peppers opted to go with 22 after wearing 5 at Michigan.

Jordan Elliot, the defensive tackle and third round pick out of Missouri is wearing 61. He did wear 1 at Missouri, so maybe it was as simple as throwing the number he could wear that was available in front of it. Perhaps, he's waiting to see if 91 opens up, depending on if Eli Ankou makes the team or not. 61 is a guard's number, whether it's officially a rule or not. Throw a 9 in front somewhere.

Jacob Phillips from LSU is going with 50. He wore 6 at LSU. Harrison Bryant is going with 88. He wore 40 at FAU. Nick Harris rolling with 53 for the moment. He wore 56 at Washington, which is currently occupied by Willie Harvey, who likely doesn't plan to give it up anytime soon. Finally, Donovan Peoples-Jones is wearing 11, which was most recently worn by 2018 fourth round pick Antonio Callaway.

Austin Hooper gets 81, which is why Higgins has to move to 82. Jack Conklin gets his 78. Andrew Billings continues with 99 from his time with the Cincinnati Bengals. Adrian Clayborn is going with 94, which is the number he wore every year other than the four years with the Atlanta Falcons, where he wore 99. B.J. Goodson continues to be wear 93.

Karl Joseph gets his 42, the same number he wore with the Oakland, now Las Vegas Raiders. Kevin Johnson will wear 28. He wore 30 with the Houston Texans and 29 with the Buffalo Bills.

Andrew Sendejo adds to his eclectic collection of jersey numbers with 23. He's played for four teams, never wearing the same number twice. Sendejo wore 34 for ten seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, but started with 36 in Dallas and wore 42 with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Andy Janovich is going with 31. He wore 32 with the Denver Broncos, but obviously, that number is retired in Cleveland. It's unclear if Jojo Natson had to ask Frisman Jackson for permission to wear 19.

Case Keenum has 5. He's worn 7 with the Texans, 17 with the Rams, back to 7 with the Vikings, 4 with the Broncos 8 with the Washington Redskins.

The undrafted free agents the Browns signed were also assigned numbers.

Kevin Davidson, QB Princeton - 9

Tony Brown, WR Colorado - 17

Brian Herrian, RB Georgia - 35

Benny LeMay, RB Charlotte - 36

Javonte Maffott, S - 36

A.J. Green, CB Oklahoma State - 38

Jameson Houston, CB Baylor - 40

Elijah Berton, S Liberty - 43

Solomon Ajayi, LB Liberty - 58

George Obinna, EDGE Sacramento State - 60

Alex Taylor, OT South Carolina State - 67

Jeffrey Whatley, DT South Alabama - 67

Drake Dorbeck, OT Southern Miss - 68

Ja'Marcus Bradley, WR Louisana-Lafayette - 84

Nate Wieting, TE Iowa - 87