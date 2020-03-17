BrownsDigest
Cleveland Browns Joe Schobert Agrees to 5-Year Deal, Headed To Jacksonville Jaguars

Pete Smith

The top free agent the Cleveland Browns had entering free agency was linebacker Joe Schobert. Before free agency was set to begin, the Browns led by general manager Andrew Berry met with Schobert and his representation. At that time, the feeling was the Browns were going to allow Schobert to leave in free agency. Schobert has now agreed to a five-year deal worth up to $53.75 million according Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The deal also includes $22.5 million guaranteed.

Schobert receives the top deal among linebackers in overall money with only Cory Littleton receiving more per year, averaging $12 million in his reported deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. Littleton's deal is also shorter and has close to the same amount of guaranteed money.

The Jaguars get a fantastic linebacker that can do a little bit of everything. Schobert is a threat to make plays on both sides of the line, attack the quarterback and he's an effective coverage player. He can also be a leader on the field, making the calls and getting players lined up in position. And for all of his talent on the field, he's just as good and reliable off of it.

The Browns lose one of the top players in their defense by not retaining Schobert and now have to come up with an answer for a replacement. Currently, the Browns only an extremely young group of linebackers including a number of players entering their second seasons including Sione Takitaki and Mack Wilson, last year's third and fifth round picks respectively. 

Browns Agree To Deal With Backup QB Case Keenum

The Cleveland Browns reportedly made their third signing of the tampering period, agreeing to a deal with backup quarterback Case Keenum. The deal is for three years and worth up to $18 million as reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Pete Smith

Peter Smith

Six Thoughts on What Adding Austin Hooper Could Mean For Browns Offense

In light of the potential news that the Cleveland Browns could be adding Austin Hooper to their offense, six thoughts spring to mind on what it could mean for the offense.

Pete Smith

Peter Smith

Dolphins Agree To 2-Year Deal With Emmanuel Ogbah

Former Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Emmanuel Ogbah has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Miami Dolphins for two years and up to $15 million, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Agree to 3-Year Deal With Jack Conklin

The Cleveland Browns agreed to a three-year worth up to $42 million with free agent offensive tackle Jack Conklin per Adam Schefter of ESPN. The deal reportedly guarantees $20 million the first season, which might be the best part of this move.

Pete Smith

Browns Reportedly Agree To Terms With Tight End Austin Hooper

According to multiple reports, the Cleveland Browns are nearing a deal with tight end Austin Hooper, formerly of the Atlanta Falcons. The deal is not finalized, but would make Hooper the highest paid tight end in the league history.

Pete Smith

Tiffin Buck

Eric Murray Agrees To Three-Year, $20.25M Deal With Texans

Former Cleveland Browns defensive back Eric Murray has agreed to a three-year deal with the Houston Texans for up to $20.25 million according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Pete Smith

Juston Burris Agrees To 2-Year Deal With Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have agreed to now former Cleveland Browns safety Juston Burris, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The deal is for two years and up to $8 million for Burris, who despite not playing the entire 2019 season with the Browns, was voted the Ed Block Courage Award Winner by his teammates.

Pete Smith

Browns Place 2nd Round Tender on Kareem Hunt

The Cleveland Browns announced they are placing a second round tender on running back Kareem Hunt as well as tenders on restricted free agents KhaDarel Hodge, Pharaoh Browns and Dontrell Hilliard.

Pete Smith

Christian Kirksey Signs 2-Year Deal With Packers, Reunites With Mike Pettine

Former Cleveland Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey has agreed to a two-year deal woth $16 million with the Green Bay Packers, according to multiple reports. The move reunites with him with Mike Pettine, who was the head coach of the Cleveland Browns when Kirksey was drafted in 2014.

Pete Smith

Vikings Place Franchise Tag On Anthony Harris, Believed To Be Browns Target

As the legal tampering period for the NFL was set to begin, the Minnesota Vikings placed their franchise tag on safety Anthony Harris. Harris was someone who had been linked to the Cleveland Browns as a possible free agent target, making a big move on the back end of their defense.

Pete Smith