Joel Bitonio Named Pro Bowl Replacement for David DeCastro

Cleveland Browns left guard Joel Bitonio has been named to the 2020 Pro Bowl. He was an alternate, who is now going to take the place of Pittsburgh Steelers guard David DeCastro, who has pulled out of the event due to injury. Bitonio joins running back Nick Chubb and wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who still has to decide if he's going to participate due to his injury situation with his hip.

This would be Bitonio's second Pro Bowl appearance as well as his second consecutive after making it last year. He had already been named to the Associated Press second team All-Pro for the second consecutive season. Bitonio was a key cog in the offensive line that enabled Chubb to finish second in the league in rushing this season with 1,494 yards.

Like everyone else, Bitonio, Chubb and Landry are waiting to see who will be the head coach of the team in 2020, which is expected to be determined this Saturday. Depending on who they select, it could mean a notable switch in blocking schemes for Bitonio, though he's been able to perform at a high level in both gap and zone schemes.

The Pro Bowl takes place on Sunday, January 26th, the week between Championship Sunday and the Super Bowl.