Joel Bitonio Named Pro Bowl Replacement for David DeCastro

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns left guard Joel Bitonio has been named to the 2020 Pro Bowl. He was an alternate, who is now going to take the place of Pittsburgh Steelers guard David DeCastro, who has pulled out of the event due to injury. Bitonio joins running back Nick Chubb and wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who still has to decide if he's going to participate due to his injury situation with his hip.

This would be Bitonio's second Pro Bowl appearance as well as his second consecutive after making it last year. He had already been named to the Associated Press second team All-Pro for the second consecutive season. Bitonio was a key cog in the offensive line that enabled Chubb to finish second in the league in rushing this season with 1,494 yards.

Like everyone else, Bitonio, Chubb and Landry are waiting to see who will be the head coach of the team in 2020, which is expected to be determined this Saturday. Depending on who they select, it could mean a notable switch in blocking schemes for Bitonio, though he's been able to perform at a high level in both gap and zone schemes.

The Pro Bowl takes place on Sunday, January 26th, the week between Championship Sunday and the Super Bowl.

Current, Former Browns Staffers News and Notes

Pete Smith

As the Cleveland Browns narrow down their head coaching search, a few current and former team employees are making news with other teams.

Kevin Stefanski's Appeal

Pete Smith

Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski is interviewing for the Cleveland Browns head coaching job for the third time in two seasons. The runner up to Freddie Kitchens last year, it's easy to see his appeal.

Giants Hire Joe Judge, Leaving Browns as Only Team Without a Head Coach

Pete Smith

The New York Giants are finalizing a deal to make Joe Judge their head coach, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Judge coached wide receivers and was in charge of special teams for the New England Patriots. This leaves the Cleveland Browns as the only team without a head coach.

Unique Situation, Effective Hiring Process Doesn't Guarantee Results, But Is Encouraging

Pete Smith

They still have to make the right choice at head coach and the moves that result from it, but the Cleveland Browns process, which is reportedly set to wrap up Saturday, has been an effective one and they've found themselves in a good position. It's also a test for ownership to trust the people they've hired.

The Cleveland Browns Need Structural Change

Shawn Stevenson

The Cleveland Browns are currently searching for their next head coach but the overall front office should be a bigger discussion point than it has been so far.

Carolina Panthers Hire Matt Rhule Per Report, Leaving Just the Browns and Giants With Vacancies

Pete Smith

According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, the Carolina Panthers have hired Matt Rhule to be their head coach. Rhule had spent the last three seasons coaching at Baylor. This now leaves the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants as the remaining two vacancies in the NFL.

Report: Browns Request Permission to Interview Eagles Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns are interested in speaking with the second defensive coordinator in their head coaching search, now being connected with Jim Schwartz of the Philadelphia Eagles according to Tom Pelissero of NFL.com.

Report: Josh McDaniels to Interview with Giants Wednesday, Browns Friday

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns are scheduled to meet with Josh McDaniels on Friday after the New York Giants speak with him on Wednesday, according to Albert Breer of The MMQB. McDaniels is supposed to meet with the Carolina Panthers as well, but when is not clear at this time.

Glazer: Cowboys Hire Mike McCarthy, Removing One Option And One Competitor

Pete Smith

According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, the Dallas Cowboys have hired former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy. The Browns had interviewed McCarthy last week for the their vacant head coaching position.

Questions for 49ers Defensive Coordinator Robert Saleh

Pete Smith

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is the only defensive coach the Cleveland Browns are scheduled to interview to this point. He is a coach on the rise and has enjoyed a ton of success this season, so he's worth an interview.