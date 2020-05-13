Browns Myles Garrett Brings Big Surprise To Pennsylvania Family

Myles Garrett may not be perceived in a great magnitude by many people in Pennsylvania. All having to do with his incident that happened last season when the Cleveland Browns defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland lost Garrett for the remainder of the season.

Often, we see Garrett doing good deeds on twitter and such. But, this one stands out a little bit more. The star defensive end traveled approximately three and a half hours across state lines to visit a family in Northern Cambria, Pennsylvania. This family lost their home to a fire just last month. Tuesday, they received possibly the surprise of their life with Myles Garrett showing up at the doorstep Tuesday afternoon.

Not only did the family lose their home that day, they brought a child into this world the same day. That’s a traumatic of a day as anyone could think of. The cousin says he reached out to Myles soon after the fire. Within a month Garrett was able to make the trip to surprise the family. With the pandemic going on, Myles could have blew it off and not even replied. But, he took the time out to make a seven hour round trip to make this families day, or year.

Cousin of the family tweets out

Number 95 in Brown is known for his love of dinosaurs and such, often going by Jurassic Myles. He dropped off some toys to the children of the family, a dinosaur itself pictured below. It’s safe to say that this family will remember this day forever, even if things had been rough lately for them.