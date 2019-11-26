Browns
Myles Garrett Isn't Hiding From Scrutiny, Doing Local Charity Work in Wake of Suspension

Pete Smith

Plenty of people would suggest to Myles Garrett that he simply get away from Cleveland in light of his suspension. Getting away from the noise, focusing on his own behavior away from cameras, questions and added scrutiny. The Cleveland Browns defensive end isn't doing that, instead continuing with his charity work, bringing attention to the work those charities are doing and not afraid to answer questions.

There are undoubtedly plenty of fans who are still upset with Garrett for his actions that resulted in a season-ending suspension. Garrett probably wouldn't blame them, but he's never been someone afraid to live his life or feeling the need to hide. Beyond the charity work, which is almost certainly something he committed to do before this incident happened, he's simply sticking by his word, willing to help others rather than protect himself.

It's also likely that Garrett wants to stay close in Cleveland, because he wants to support his teammates. Getting out of town might represent a vacation to teammates, even if they would understand why he'd do it, and he seems intent on staying to show his support.

For people who are fans of the Browns and Garrett, this probably isn't a surprise. He's always been very open to the community, willing to put himself out there and perform various acts of kindness, planned or in the moment. It also serves as a reminder that while Garrett's actions were awful and will stick with him, he's far more than that.

Dee Haslam, one of the owners of the Browns, made news by wearing a hat with Garrett's number 95 on it in a show of support. This seems like an effort by Garrett to not only remind the organization why they support him, but continuing to support a community he's made his own.

Baker Mayfield Gets Out of Hole He Dug, In Position to Thrive

Pete Smith
2 0

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield started the season playing poorly the first six games of the season. In the five games since the bye week, he's been able to improve dramatically, reversing his season and gives the team a chance to make the playoffs.

Tale of Two Corners: Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams

Pete Smith
0

Since returning from hamstring injuries, Cleveland Browns corners Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams have been on opposite paths. Ward is thriving, returning to his rookie form while Williams is struggling with all of the added attention.

Devlin Hodges to Start at QB Against Browns Sunday

Pete Smith
0

Mike Tomlin made the announcement Tuesday that Devlin Hodges would start at quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the rematch against the Cleveland Browns, officially benching Mason Rudolph.

Browns Release DT Devaroe Lawrence

Pete Smith
0

The Cleveland Browns have announced the release of defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence Tuesday. This creates the roster space needed to add Larry Ogunjobi back to the active roster, returning from his one-game suspension.

The Perception of Freddie Kitchens Changing?

Pete Smith
0

Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens has been scrutinized since the season started and when it got to 2-6, it looked like he'd be a one and done coach. Now, currently in the midst of a three game winning streak, is perception starting to change?

Browns Galvanized by League Office

Pete Smith
4 0

The handling of Myles Garrett's punishment and appeal have galvanized the Cleveland Browns locker room. In a moment when it seemed like there could be a fracture derailing their season, they have found common purpose and it could power them to a big victory Sunday.

Browns Add WR J'Mon Moore to Practice Squad

Pete Smith
0

Monday, the Cleveland Browns announced they had signed wide receiver J'Mon Moore to their practice squad as they had two spots available, having signed Brandin Bryant and Porter Gustin Friday before their game against the Miami Dolphins.

Growth on Offense Still Rooted in Nick Chubb's Impact

Pete Smith
0

Improvement from the Cleveland Browns offense, particularly in the passing game bodes well for the team heading into their final five games, but it's still rooted in Nick Chubb's ability to impact the game.

Cleveland Browns vs. Miami Dolphins Game Thread

Pete Smith
1 0

The Cleveland Browns, trying to win their third game in a row, while trying to get past the events at the end of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins are looking to get their third win of the season.

Mason Rudolph Lit the Match, Started the Fire, Fanned the Flames, Not Suspended

Pete Smith
287 11

The NFL announced that for their parts in the brawl on Thursday night, Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett and Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey received sizable suspensions while Larry Ogunjobi will be out one game. Mason Rudolph, the proximate cause of the entire situation and was responsible for escalating it, received no suspension.