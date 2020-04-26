Cleveland Browns NFL Draft Picks In 2021

With the 2020 NFL Draft now completed, considering some of the trades the Browns have made over the past few month and going back to last season, it's easy to lose track of just how many draft picks the Browns control and where some of them originated.

In addition to their own compliment of picks, the Browns have added a handful of picks from other teams in trades. There's also one trade that hasn't been quite settled yet as to which pick the Browns control and which one is being sent elsewhere.

When John Dorsey was the team's general manager, he made three trades that impact the 2021 NFL Draft.

1. Browns traded a 5th and 6th round picks to Buffalo Bills to acquire OL Wyatt Teller and a 7th round pick in 2021.

2. Browns traded OL Austin Corbett to Los Angeles Rams for 5th round pick in 2021.

3. Browns traded EDGE Genard Avery to Philadelphia Eagles for 4th round pick in 2021.

Andrew Berry has made two trades that affect the 2021 NFL Draft

1. Browns traded a 7th round pick to Denver Broncos for FB Andy Janovich. It's not clear which 7th round pick they are getting, whether it's the one the Browns own or the one they got from the Bills.

2. Browns traded down from 74th pick in 2020 NFL Draft to 88th pick in 2020 NFL Draft, sending the 244th pick in 2020 to the New Orleans Saints for a 3rd round pick in 2021.

With all of the moves considered, the Browns picks for 2021 stand as follows

1st round - Browns pick

2nd round - Browns pick

3rd round - Browns pick, Saints pick

4th round - Browns pick, Eagles pick

5th round - Browns pick, Rams pick

6th round - Browns

7th round - Browns pick OR Bills pick