Browns Notebook - Hires of Jason Tarver, Retaining of Stump Mitchell Made Official

Pete Smith

On Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns made a handful of announcements. Largely a matter of choosing when to roll out the news, the Browns made it official that they were retaining Stump Mitchell to coach running backs and be the running game coordinator along with Chad O'Shea operating as the team's passing game coordinator. Mitchell is the only offensive coach that is returning this season, having coached Nick Chubb to a Pro Bowl season as well as the second overall leading rusher in the NFL.

The Browns ran a number of the same concepts as head coach Kevin Stefanski did as the offensive coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings, so the transition from that end should be minimal. If the Browns opt to retain Kareem Hunt, who is a restricted free agent, the team hopes he will be more productive than he was in his first season with the team. The biggest added wrinkle for this coming season for the running backs will be incorporating a fullback. Hunt operated as a lead blocker at times and players like Pharaoh Brown filled in as needed, but they never had a true fullback.

It shouldn't be a big adjustment, but it will be interesting to see how much they decide to use it and for whom. Chubb can run behind most anything, but there are situations like short yardage and goal line where it's prudent. Chubb's ability to run in either situation could enable the Browns to let the situation dictate a fullback's usage.. Meanwhile, Hunt's experienced the bulk of his success running behind a fullback, often eliminating his need for vision, enabling him to simply run and cut off of that block.

The Browns also made Jason Tarver's hire official as the team's linebackers coach. Tarver had the opportunity to hire Joe Woods as his defensive backs coach when he was the defensive coordinator for the Oakland Raiders and now Woods is returning the favor. Tarver has significant experience coaching linebackers, including two different stints with the San Francisco 49ers. He's been a defensive coordinator both in the NFL and the collegiate level, hired by the Browns after he was fired as the Vanderbilt defensive coordinator when Derek Mason opted to replace both of his coordinators after a disappointing season.

Because he was the defensive coordinator of the Commodores the past two seasons, it will be interesting to see if the Browns draft any players from Vanderbilt or offensive players from opposing teams from the last few years, since he would've done work on them in preparation. The notable non conference opponents from the past two seasons include Notre Dame, Nevada, Northern Illinois, Purdue and Baylor. Even when Tarver has been a defensive coordinator, he has always been his own linebackers coach.

The Browns also announced they will have introductory press conferences for their offensive coordinator, Alex Van Pelt and defensive coordinator Joe Woods on Wednesday at noon.

Browns Release LB Adarius Taylor

The Cleveland Browns are releasing linebacker Adarius Taylor as first reported by Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. In his one season with the Browns, Taylor recorded one tackle.

Pete Smith

Tiffin Buck

Mike Tomlin Still Refuses to Admit Any Steelers Wrongdoing Over Brawl With Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was given a platform to defend his quarterback, Mason Rudolph, on ESPN's First Take. He stood by his quarterback, but he was still unwilling to accept that there was any wrongdoing on the part of the Steelers.

Pete Smith

JMazzulo920

Cleveland Browns ADI Success Theory: Diversity

The Cleveland Browns went through an organizational overhaul this offseason and the methodologies they focused on were Alignment, Diversity, and Inclusion.

Shawn Stevenson

Cleveland Browns Release T.J. Carrie, Demetrius Harris, Eric Kush

The Cleveland Browns have announced the release of Adarius Taylor as well as T.J. Carrie, Demetrius Harris and Eric Kush. The moves represent a combination of addressing fits and recouping some salary cap as they prepare for free agency, which is set to open on March 18th.

Pete Smith

JMazzulo920

Cleveland Browns ADI Success Theory: Alignment

The Cleveland Browns went through an organizational overhaul this offseason and the methodologies they focused on were Alignment, Diversity, and Inclusion.

Shawn Stevenson

Tiffin Buck

Joe Schobert Has Been In Communication With New Browns Regime

Cleveland Browns linebacker Joe Schobert told Vic Carucci on SiriusXM NFL radio that he has been in contact with the team's new general manager, Andrew Berry. Schobert noted that talks with the previous general manager had broken down.

Pete Smith

JMazzulo920

Myles Garrett Interview Highlights Failures By NFL, Makes Significant Allegation

Myles Garrett's interview with Outside the Lines has reopened discussion about the incident between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers that resulted in his suspension for the rest of the season, but what he's saying about the NFL is both serious and significant.

Pete Smith

Browns May Not Love Olivier Vernon's Salary, But The Alternatives Are No Better

The Cleveland Browns may not be thrilled that Olivier Vernon is their highest paid player for 2020, set to make $15.5 million, but their options are limited in how they can approach the situation.

Pete Smith

JMazzulo920

Myles Garrett Doesn't Back Down From Accusations, Points Out Loose Ends In NFL's Investigation

In an interview with ESPN's Outside the Lines, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett did not back off accusations that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph referred to him by a racial slur. He also pointed out some of the holes in the NFL investigating process.

Pete Smith

Ryan Grigson Operating in Advisory Role With Browns, Andrew Berry

The Cleveland Browns have been utilizing former Indianapolis Colts general manager Ryan Grigson in an advisory capacity as they prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Pete Smith