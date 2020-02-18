On Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns made a handful of announcements. Largely a matter of choosing when to roll out the news, the Browns made it official that they were retaining Stump Mitchell to coach running backs and be the running game coordinator along with Chad O'Shea operating as the team's passing game coordinator. Mitchell is the only offensive coach that is returning this season, having coached Nick Chubb to a Pro Bowl season as well as the second overall leading rusher in the NFL.

The Browns ran a number of the same concepts as head coach Kevin Stefanski did as the offensive coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings, so the transition from that end should be minimal. If the Browns opt to retain Kareem Hunt, who is a restricted free agent, the team hopes he will be more productive than he was in his first season with the team. The biggest added wrinkle for this coming season for the running backs will be incorporating a fullback. Hunt operated as a lead blocker at times and players like Pharaoh Brown filled in as needed, but they never had a true fullback.

It shouldn't be a big adjustment, but it will be interesting to see how much they decide to use it and for whom. Chubb can run behind most anything, but there are situations like short yardage and goal line where it's prudent. Chubb's ability to run in either situation could enable the Browns to let the situation dictate a fullback's usage.. Meanwhile, Hunt's experienced the bulk of his success running behind a fullback, often eliminating his need for vision, enabling him to simply run and cut off of that block.

The Browns also made Jason Tarver's hire official as the team's linebackers coach. Tarver had the opportunity to hire Joe Woods as his defensive backs coach when he was the defensive coordinator for the Oakland Raiders and now Woods is returning the favor. Tarver has significant experience coaching linebackers, including two different stints with the San Francisco 49ers. He's been a defensive coordinator both in the NFL and the collegiate level, hired by the Browns after he was fired as the Vanderbilt defensive coordinator when Derek Mason opted to replace both of his coordinators after a disappointing season.

Because he was the defensive coordinator of the Commodores the past two seasons, it will be interesting to see if the Browns draft any players from Vanderbilt or offensive players from opposing teams from the last few years, since he would've done work on them in preparation. The notable non conference opponents from the past two seasons include Notre Dame, Nevada, Northern Illinois, Purdue and Baylor. Even when Tarver has been a defensive coordinator, he has always been his own linebackers coach.

The Browns also announced they will have introductory press conferences for their offensive coordinator, Alex Van Pelt and defensive coordinator Joe Woods on Wednesday at noon.