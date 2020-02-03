BrownsDigest
Browns Officially Hire Drew Petzing To Coach Tight Ends

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns officially named Drew Petzing to Kevin Stefanski's coaching staff on Monday, giving him the title of tight ends coach. Petzing spent six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings alongside Stefanski after a year with the Browns as a coaching intern in 2013, but this will be his first season with the title of tight ends coach.

On Petzing, Stefanski said the following:

"I think he's one of the smartest coaches I've been around. I say that because he coached defense in college, he's moved to the offensive side of the ball, been in the running backs room, the wide receivers room, the quarterbacks room. I think that type of breadth of experience is really important as you're developing as a young coach. I think anybody who has been around him sees somebody that has a great knowledge of the game."

While Petzing will coach tight ends, which is important for Stefanski's offense, it sounds like he will have a bigger role in the offensive staff in general. The Vikings ran the most two tight end sets of any team in the league last year, so if Stefanski intends to carry that over, Petzing will have to be able to get his group ready.

David Njoku is entering a critical year, his fourth, as the team has to decide what they will do about his fifth-year option. Njoku's wrist injury caused him to miss almost the entire season for the Browns last year and when he was healthy, he played poorly. The hope coming into 2019 was that Njoku was ready to take a massive leap forward after being top ten among tight ends in receiving yardage at the end of 2018 including an impressive final month of that season.

The Browns also have Demetrius Harris, Ricky Seals-Jones, Pharaoh Brown and Stephen Carlson in the tight end room currently. Petzing will have a big job getting that unit to be productive and be the strength it was supposed to be last year, but Stefanski's endorsement sounds like he will have a staff that accepts input from all of its coaches, which is why he likes Petzing's experience at other positions and defense.

Super Bowl Weekend Serves of What Browns Haven't Been, Hope to Be

For new head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry, Super Bowl weekend provided a reminder of how daunting a task they have in front of them. Not only did the Chiefs win the Super Bowl with five former players, it was a big weekend for the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pete Smith

Browns Waive Center Lo Falemaka

Monday, the Cleveland Browns announced that they had waived Lo Falemaka, a center they added last summer. He suffered a shoulder injury that put him on injured reserve.

Pete Smith

Baker Mayfield Acts As Fox Sports Host on Radio Row, Meets One of His Heroes

Cleveland Browns quarterback operated as a Fox Sports host going around radio row interviewing some athletes and getting a chance to meet one of his heroes, Brett Favre.

Pete Smith

Browns Now Clear to Hire Joe Woods As Defensive Coordinator This Week, What That Would Mean Schematically

The Super Bowl now concluded, Joe Woods is now free to officially become the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator after serving as the San Francisco 49ers defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator this season. The defense will change under Woods from Steve Wilks, but it's not an overly dramatic one.

Pete Smith

Ravens John Harbaugh, Greg Roman Win Coach of the Year, Assistant Coach of the Year

The Baltimore Ravens took home the awards for both head coach of the year and assistant coach of the year with John Harbaugh and Greg Roman winning the votes for each of the awards.

Pete Smith

Lamar Jackson Unanimous MVP Winner

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson won the NFL MVP with a clean sweep of the voting. The second year quarterback was responsible for 4,333 total yards and 43 touchdowns in leading the Ravens to a 14-2 record in 2019.

Pete Smith

Ron Wolf Decries Analytics in Player Evaluation In Wake of Son's Departure, Why He's Wrong

Former Green Bay Packers general manager and Hall of Fame inductee Ron Wolf criticized the Cleveland Browns and analytics in general after his son, Eliot, and the team agreed to part ways Wednesday. He's understandably upset at the Browns for moving on from his son, but his analysis on data is wrong.

Pete Smith

JPBinCLE

Browns to Hire Jeff Howard as Defensive Backs Coach, Passing Game Coordinator

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL.com, the Cleveland Browns are Jeff Howard to be their defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator. Howard spent the previous seven seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

Pete Smith

Footballfan55

Kevin Stefanski Names Callie Brownson Chief of Staff

The Cleveland Browns have named Callie Brownson Chief of Staff under head coach Kevin Stefanski. Brownson has previously worked with the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets and University of Dartmouth.

Pete Smith

Contrite Baker Mayfield Visits Sports Morning Shows

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield went on a pair of nationally televised morning shows Friday morning. He was very contrite and introspective, looking at himself and what went wrong this past season.

Pete Smith