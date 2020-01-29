BrownsDigest
Cleveland Browns Part Ways with Director of College Scouting Steve Malin

Pete Smith

As reported by Dustin Fox of 92.3 The Fan and Jim Trotter of ESPN, the Cleveland Browns have agreed to part ways with their director of college scouting Steve Malin. Malin was brought in by Dorsey and served for the past two seasons, so this shouldn't come as much of a surprise. The scouts, the people on the ground doing the work for the past year will remain in place, at least until after the draft. 

Malin was the person they sent out to discuss and break down the selection of Sheldrick Redwine from the University of Miami in the fourth round last year. 

Before coming to the Browns, Malin spent two seasons with the New Orleans Saints as a national scout. Previous to that, Malin was with the New York Giants as a member of their scouting staff from 2001 to 2016.

The move to part ways with Malin comes at the same time that Vice President of Player Personnel Alonzo Highsmith is leaving and the future of assistant general manager Eliot Wolf appears to be up in the air. Dorsey hired Malin to replace what was then the director of college scouting, Bobby Vega, who has since become a scout for the Baltimore Ravens. Chisom Opara, the director of player personnel at that time, is currently a scout with the Minnesota Vikings. It will be interesting to see if new Browns general manager Andrew Berry looks to either of them to return to the Browns to replace Malin or Highsmith. Both would be promotions from their current jobs. 

