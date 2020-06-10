BrownsDigest
36 Browns Players, 3 Coaches, GM Sign Letter To Congress Aiming To End Qualified Immunity For Police Officers

Pete Smith

In an effort to bring an end to qualified immunity for police officers, which makes it difficult to sue them in civil court, the Players Coalition gathered 1,400 signatures from across sports, including players, past and present, coaches and front office personnel across the NFL, NBA and Major League baseball. They are being included in a letter being sent to Congress.

Members of the Cleveland Browns added their names to the letter. 

36 players signed including Odell Beckham, Andrew Billings, Joel Bitonio, Evan Brown, Jack Conklin, Adrian Clayborn, Tae Davis, Drew Forbes, Myles Garrett, Colby Gossett, Jermaine Grace, Willie Harvey, Rashard Higgins, Dontrell Hilliard, Austin Hooper, Chris Hubbard, Karl Joseph, Case Keenum, Kendall Lamm, Jarvis Landry, Baker Mayfield, D.J. Montgomery, David Njoku, Larry Ogunjobi, Donovan Olumba, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Malcolm Pridgeon, Sheldrick Redwine, Andrew Sendejo, Tavierre Thomas, Wyatt Teller, J.C. Tretter, Denzel Ward, Jedrick Wills, Willie Wright and Justin Zimmer.

Both head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry have signed as well as did running backs coach Stump Mitchell, tight ends coach Drew Petzing, . Tretter is also the President of the players association.

The letter to Congress includes the following:

"We are tired of conversations around police accountability that go nowhere, and we have engaged in too many 'listening sessions,' where we discuss whether there is a problem of police violence in this country.

There is a problem. The world witnessed it when Officer [Derek] Chauvin murdered George Floyd, and the world is watching it now, as officers deploy enormous force on peaceful protestors like those who were standing outside of the White House last week.

The time for debate about the unchecked authority of the police is over; it is now time for change."

This letter is in connection with a bill being introduced by U.S. representatives Ayanna Presley from Massachussetts and Justin Amash from Michigan in response to the murder of George Floyd. Presley and Amash wrote their own letter to the rest of Congress to make their case.

"It is time for Congress to eliminate qualified immunity and it can do so by passing the Amash-Pressley Bill. When police officers kill an unarmed man, when they beat a woman, or when they shoot a child, the people of this country must have a way to hold them accountable in a court of law.

And officers must know that if they act in such a manner, there will be repercussions. A legal system that does not provide such a recourse is an illegitimate one. In their grief, people have taken to the streets because for too long, their government has failed to protect them. The Courts and elected officials alike have instead shielded people who caused unspeakable harm. Congress must not be complicit in these injustices, and it should take this important step to show that law enforcement abuse will not be tolerated."

Senators Corey Booker of New Jersey, Kamala Harris of California and Edward Markey of Massachussetts are also supporting this bill.

The Players Coalition previously sent a letter to Attorney General Bill Barr and FBI Director Christopher Wray, imploring them to launch a federal investigation into the death of Ahmaud Aubrey. That occurred on May 8th. Since then, three arrests have been made related to that case.

ESPN's Dianna Russini has reported the Players Coalition is organizing a private meeting to discuss social justice and racial equality. It's being aimed at the people in positions of power in the NFL including head coaches and front office executives. 

