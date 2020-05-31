BrownsDigest
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
Featured Content

Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr Among Cleveland Browns Speak Out On Institutional Racism

BrandonLittle

As protests heated up Friday around the United States, Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. took to Twitter to voice their own unhappiness on the situation.

The murder of George Floyd is the latest of tragedies that have come about from the result of police brutality. Citizens are heavily protesting around the country, just trying to be heard as it has went on for long enough.

The police officer has been charged with murder to the third degree, it doesn’t stop there. This has been going on for years and years, something has to change, however. Athletes, celebrities and anyone with a platform can help this cause, by spreading the good word.

Jarvis Landry started by basically saying that there needs to be an end to this, a goal reached. That it has been going on to long and the protests are as dangerous as can be. Landry followed it up by saying people need to get out and vote, hinting that change starts at the top. 

His close friend, Beckham Jr., said much more.

 

Sending off quite a few tweets, you can feel the anger and sadness in Beckham’s words, rightfully so. Sending out a good point that we all could use, violence is not the answer. 


Beckham is known for being a player that can show a lot of emotion. He carries that same sense into these tweets. The LSU product wants change to happen, so the next generation doesn’t have to deal with this, so everyone can get along. 

Quarterback Baker Mayfield took to Instagram to post a video from Nike, asking everyone to be a part of the change.

 

Star defensive end Myles Garrett put out his thoughts Sunday morning, a few paragraphs on how he felt. 

All examples of athletes using their platform to spread the word. If you are quiet in times like these, you’re certainly not helping. Be a part of the change. If athletes on the biggest stage can get along, no matter their skin color - why can’t normal citizens? 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Colin Kaepernick Took A Knee So George Floyd Wouldn't

The death of George Floyd and the proceeding events that have taken place in Minneapolis touch on everything former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeled in an effort to protest.

Pete Smith

by

Mdbrownsfan

J.C. Tretter Encourages NFL Players To Speak Out Against Racism, For Everyone To Listen

Cleveland Browns center and NFLPA President J.C. Tretter released a statement on Saturday addressing the events in Minneapolis and the concept of institutional racism as a whole.

Pete Smith

by

Dopeitsparish

Joe Woods On Linebackers: "I Know Mentally They Can Handle It. It Is Just Physically, What Are They Capable Of Doing?”

The linebacker position is arguably the biggest question mark on the Cleveland Browns roster and defensive coordinator Joe Woods answered questions about that group during a conference call on Thursday with local media.

Pete Smith

by

HiramB

Browns Target Monday To Reopen Facility, Enter Phase One Of Employee Return

The Cleveland Browns released a statement announcing they intend to start phase one of opening their facility and returning some of their employees to work.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Promote Glenn Cook to Vice President of Player Personnel

The Cleveland Browns have made a promotion within their front office, a familiar name that has been with the team a few years.

BrandonLittle

by

Peter Smith

Joe Woods On Defensive Scheme: "We Better Knock The Run Out"

With the offseason largely accounted for, new Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods was asked what he wanted to do with his scheme in a conference call on Thursday.

Pete Smith

Joe Woods On Defensive Line: "I Feel Really Good About It"

New Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods had a conference call on Thursday with the local media and responded to questions about the team's defensive line headed into 2020.

Pete Smith

Joe Woods Hints At Minimized Linebacker Position In 2020 Browns Defense

On his conference call with the local media Thursday, Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator hinted at a minimized linebacker position in his defensive scheme, favoring having an extra safety on the field.

Pete Smith

XFL With Opportunity to Thrive As Colleges Wrestle With Ethics

There are rumblings of potential suitors looking to purchase the XFL. In light of the issues college football is sifting through due to COVID-19, the XFL has an opportunity to step in and thrive while college football has ended the charade of the student athlete.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Baker Mayfield On Kevin Stefanski: "It Is A Very Deliberate Message, And He Has Everybody Believing In That On The Staff"

On a conference call with the local media Thursday, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had a chance to weigh in on the additions to the roster this year as well as impressions of head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Pete Smith