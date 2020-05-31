Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr Among Cleveland Browns Speak Out On Institutional Racism

As protests heated up Friday around the United States, Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. took to Twitter to voice their own unhappiness on the situation.

The murder of George Floyd is the latest of tragedies that have come about from the result of police brutality. Citizens are heavily protesting around the country, just trying to be heard as it has went on for long enough.

The police officer has been charged with murder to the third degree, it doesn’t stop there. This has been going on for years and years, something has to change, however. Athletes, celebrities and anyone with a platform can help this cause, by spreading the good word.

Jarvis Landry started by basically saying that there needs to be an end to this, a goal reached. That it has been going on to long and the protests are as dangerous as can be. Landry followed it up by saying people need to get out and vote, hinting that change starts at the top.

His close friend, Beckham Jr., said much more.

Sending off quite a few tweets, you can feel the anger and sadness in Beckham’s words, rightfully so. Sending out a good point that we all could use, violence is not the answer.



Beckham is known for being a player that can show a lot of emotion. He carries that same sense into these tweets. The LSU product wants change to happen, so the next generation doesn’t have to deal with this, so everyone can get along.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield took to Instagram to post a video from Nike, asking everyone to be a part of the change.

Star defensive end Myles Garrett put out his thoughts Sunday morning, a few paragraphs on how he felt.

All examples of athletes using their platform to spread the word. If you are quiet in times like these, you’re certainly not helping. Be a part of the change. If athletes on the biggest stage can get along, no matter their skin color - why can’t normal citizens?