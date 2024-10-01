Cleveland Browns Predicted To Make Quarterback Trade
The Cleveland Browns have gotten off to a miserable 1-3 start this season, and most of their problems are rooted in their offense.
While the offensive line has been brutal and the Browns have gotten minimal production from their running backs, the spotlight has not surprisingly been on the quarterback position.
Deshaun Watson has been underwhelming, to say the least, and while Jameis Winston is a quality backup, he doesn't exactly inspire confidence for the future.
As a result, Devon Platana of Factory of Sadness expects Cleveland to make a trade under center before the Nov. 5 deadline, specifically mentioning Winston as a trade candidate.
"Even if it's only for a future seventh-round pick, it makes a ton of sense for the Browns to move Winston if the interest is there," wrote Platana. "After all, it's clear that he isn't a part of the franchise's long-term plans."
The Browns would surely be hoping to recoup more than seventh-rounder in return for Winston, but considering that Winston is on a one-year deal, Clevland would probably not be able to demand all that much in return for the veteran.
Winston has yet to throw a pass this season in spite of calls for the Browns to bench Watson in favor of the former No. 1 overall pick.
The 30-year-old previously spent the last four years with the New Orleans Saints, primarily serving as a backup. However, he still showed flashes of starter potential in limited action, and a quarterback-needy team could very well attempt to make a play for Winston in the coming weeks.