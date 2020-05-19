Cleveland Browns Official Preseason Schedule

The Cleveland Browns officially released their schedule for this year's preseason Tuesday, which includes four NFC opponents, three of which are from the NFC North. They will not play the Detroit Lions and the barge will go uncontested this year, but they will play the other three teams plus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which is becoming a tradition unlike any other.

2020 CLEVELAND BROWNS PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Week 1: Sat., Aug. 15 – at Chicago – 1 p.m.

Week 2: Sat., Aug. 22 – at Green Bay – 4 p.m.

Week 3: Sun., Aug. 30 – vs. Minnesota – 4 p.m. (FOX)

Week 4: Thurs., Sept. 3 – vs. Tampa Bay – 7:30 p.m.

The Browns have a pair of road games to start the preseason slate, which might actually be helpful. In addition to potential concerns for COVID-19, they simply would get two weeks without traveling anywhere to prepare for the Ravens in Baltimore to open their season.

After playing the Chicago Bears, the Browns are scheduled to play in Green Bay against the Packers. The Browns and Packers agreed to joint practices for this year. It's unclear if that will still happen, considering the circumstances, but that is something teams really want to be able to do.

Highly competitive reps with some element of control to try to prevent injuries, there's a significant benefit to this type of practice. And since it's not broadcast, there's less concern regarding players teams might want to hide, trying to get the best players as much as work as possible to improve.

Week three, head coach Kevin Stefanski hosts his former team, the Minnesota Vikings. It's nationally televised and will be carried by Fox.