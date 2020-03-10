BrownsDigest
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Cleveland Browns Release Christian Kirksey

Pete Smith

After six seasons with the team, the Cleveland Browns have officially released Christian Kirksey. In many ways a true representation of both what is right with the team and what's wrong, Kirksey completely bought in to the notion of being a Brown, desperately wanting the team to succeed and always being a vocal supporter of what they were trying to do. A great player early in his career, injuries have derailed multiple seasons for one of the team's brightest stars when he signed his contract extension before the 2017 season.

Kirksey was a part of the Browns for six seasons after being drafted in the third round out of the University of Iowa. He didn't miss a game his first four seasons, but the past two have been decimated by injuries.

Kirksey was set to earn $8.75 million this season. They will now incur $2.4 million of dead cap, but create $6.35 million in salary cap space, which is the primary driver for this move. Kirksey's inability to remain healthy made this an easier decision than anyone would have preferred. If he can stay healthy and play closer to levels he showed in 2015 and 2016, he could provide a real value for a team in addition to being a valuable addition to a locker room and a community.

The Browns have been planning on not having Kirksey since last season. This doesn't change the fact the Browns will have a new set of linebackers starting this season if they do indeed let Joe Schobert walk in free agency. Kirksey was a tremendous player early in his career and has always been a better person.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens Marshal Yanda Announces Retirement

Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Marshal Yanda is announcing his retirement and the team will have a press conference on Wednesday.

Pete Smith

Scouting Report: Devin Duvernay, WR Texas

Texas wide receiver Devin Duvernay offers sprinter's speed in a running back's body that could be great in the NFL if he finishes his development and could be of interest to the Cleveland Browns.

Pete Smith

Browns Officially Announce Shaun Huls, Director of High Performance

Monday, the Cleveland Browns formally announced the hiring of Shaun Huls as their director of high performance in an opportunity to be more forward thinking and innovate in their player development.

Pete Smith

by

Tiffin Buck

As Some Players Voice Opposition to Proposed CBA, Owners Send Veiled Threat

As players determine how they are voting on the proposed collective bargaining agreement and some players are publicly voicing their opinions on it, the owners have produced a what's to come in the event it doesn't pass through a report by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Pete Smith

by

Tiffin Buck

Report: Browns J.C. Tretter Among Nominees For NFLPA President, Election Tuesday

The election for the NFLPA President takes place Tuesday as the organization has to replace Eric Winston after three terms. J.C. Tretter of the Cleveland Browns has been reported as one of the candidates on the ballot.

Pete Smith

Scouting Report: Zack Baun, LB Wisconsin

Wisconsin edge rusher Zack Baun isn't for everyone, but he might be a good fit for where Joe Woods and the Cleveland Browns defense want to go.

Pete Smith

by

Tiffin Buck

Scouting Report: Michael Pittman, WR USC

Michael Pittman Jr. from USC is a wide receiver with size, athleticism and a good amount of polish that could be an excellent fit for the Cleveland Browns in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Pete Smith

by

Tiffin Buck

Three Late Round or UDFA Linebacker Options For The Browns

The Cleveland Browns are somewhat limited in their ability to maneuver to add talent this offseason, so one of their options to fill gaps could be undrafted free agents. These are three linebackers that could be options in that capacity.

Pete Smith

Trent Williams Has Multiple Suitors, Jets Among Them

Not long after the announcement the Washington Redskins were allowing Trent Williams and his representation could seek a trade, multiple teams have expressed interest, including the New York Jets according to Connor Hughes of The Athletic.

Pete Smith

by

Tiffin Buck

Scouting Report: Matt Peart, OT Connecticut

Connecticut offensive tackle Matt Peart won't be one of the earliest taken in the upcoming NFL Draft, but he could a high priority target for the Cleveland Browns.

Pete Smith

by

Tiffin Buck