Cleveland Browns Release Christian Kirksey

After six seasons with the team, the Cleveland Browns have officially released Christian Kirksey. In many ways a true representation of both what is right with the team and what's wrong, Kirksey completely bought in to the notion of being a Brown, desperately wanting the team to succeed and always being a vocal supporter of what they were trying to do. A great player early in his career, injuries have derailed multiple seasons for one of the team's brightest stars when he signed his contract extension before the 2017 season.

Kirksey was a part of the Browns for six seasons after being drafted in the third round out of the University of Iowa. He didn't miss a game his first four seasons, but the past two have been decimated by injuries.

Kirksey was set to earn $8.75 million this season. They will now incur $2.4 million of dead cap, but create $6.35 million in salary cap space, which is the primary driver for this move. Kirksey's inability to remain healthy made this an easier decision than anyone would have preferred. If he can stay healthy and play closer to levels he showed in 2015 and 2016, he could provide a real value for a team in addition to being a valuable addition to a locker room and a community.

The Browns have been planning on not having Kirksey since last season. This doesn't change the fact the Browns will have a new set of linebackers starting this season if they do indeed let Joe Schobert walk in free agency. Kirksey was a tremendous player early in his career and has always been a better person.