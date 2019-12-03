Browns
Browns Release DE Chris Smith

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have released defensive end Chris Smith, per a report from Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. Smith has had an awful year in his personal life, experiencing the death of the mother of his infant child to a car accident with a drunk driver. On the field, perhaps as a result of that tragedy, hasn't been effective.

Smith stood out as a player that could be released in an effort to save money against the salary cap coming into this season. He did ultimately make the team, experienced the tragedy and played sparingly. This past week, he wasn't active on gameday in favor of a few players that were signed as street free agents.

There just wasn't a reason to keep him any further. He was set to make $3.75M next year in all and the Browns are getting to a point where they need additional salary cap space to retain or add players. For what he was providing this season, 1 tackle in 146 defensive snaps, this was a move that was going to happen. It was simply a matter of when.

The move creates another spot on their roster, potentially now to activate David Njoku from injured reserve, or continue adding younger players to effective audition for next season.

When Do the Browns Get Real Football Players?

Pete Smith
The Cleveland Browns lose to the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-13 in Pittsburgh, because they didn't have enough real football players. The person who said he was going to provide them is the team's general manager John Dorsey. When are they expected to arrive?

Where Are We Now With the Browns Coaching Staff?

Pete Smith
With their playoff hopes effectively dashed in the loss in Pittsburgh, it seems like a good time to take stock of where Cleveland Browns are. That is largely focused on the fate of the coaching staff and what should happen to them after the season.

T-Shirt Proved Meaningless in Game Between Browns and Steelers

Pete Smith
Despite suggestions to the contrary, a t-shirt Freddie Kitchens was photographed wearing didn't have a meaningful impact on the game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Baker Mayfield Displayed Leadership and Character in Loss to Steelers

Pete Smith
While enduring multiple big hits throughout the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which even had him leave the game at one point, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield displayed leadership, character in addition to remarkable toughness.

Browns and Steelers Games Determined at the Line of Scrimmage

Pete Smith
The two games between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers were determined at the line of scrimmage. The Browns dominated the first game and the Steelers took control in the second. If the Browns want to not only defeat the Steelers but consistently compete, the organization must improve there.

Baker Mayfield Leaves Game With Injured Hand

Pete Smith
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield rushed to the locker room before the half after attempting to throw a Hail Mary that went 70 yards. On his follow through, he banged his hand on Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Bud Duprees's facemask.

David Njoku Not Activated For Steelers Game

Pete Smith
The Cleveland Browns announced they are not activating David Njoku this week to face the Pittsburgh Steelers. After being designated to return ahead of the game against the Miami Dolphins, the Brows have one more week to activate him or he reverts to injured reserve the rest of the season.

Damarious Randall Will Not Play Sunday, Called a Coaching Decision

Pete Smith
The Cleveland Browns have announced that safety Damarious Randall will not make the trip to Pittsburgh and won't play Sunday. The move is being called a coaching decision and puts more stress on a shorthanded safety position.

Former Cleveland Browns Receiver Terrelle Pryor In Stable Condition After Overnight Stabbing

Pete Smith
ESPN's Adam Schefter has reported that former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Terrelle Pryor is in critical condition after requiring surgery for stab wounds he suffered on Friday night. He has since been upgraded to stable condition according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Cleveland Browns Officially Rule Greg Robinson Out of Sunday's Game

Pete Smith
The Cleveland Browns officially ruled Greg Robinson out of Sunday's game after he didn't clear the concussion protocol by Saturday. Robinson has been in the protocol since reporting concussion-like symptoms on Wednesday.