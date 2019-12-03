Browns Release DE Chris Smith

The Cleveland Browns have released defensive end Chris Smith, per a report from Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. Smith has had an awful year in his personal life, experiencing the death of the mother of his infant child to a car accident with a drunk driver. On the field, perhaps as a result of that tragedy, hasn't been effective.

Smith stood out as a player that could be released in an effort to save money against the salary cap coming into this season. He did ultimately make the team, experienced the tragedy and played sparingly. This past week, he wasn't active on gameday in favor of a few players that were signed as street free agents.

There just wasn't a reason to keep him any further. He was set to make $3.75M next year in all and the Browns are getting to a point where they need additional salary cap space to retain or add players. For what he was providing this season, 1 tackle in 146 defensive snaps, this was a move that was going to happen. It was simply a matter of when.

The move creates another spot on their roster, potentially now to activate David Njoku from injured reserve, or continue adding younger players to effective audition for next season.