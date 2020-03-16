Browns Release Morgan Burnett

The Cleveland Browns announced the release of safety Morgan Burnett on Monday. The Browns recoup $3.375 million in salary cap space and incur $1.325 million in dead cap. Burnett was signed to be part of Steve Wilks 4-2-5 defensive scheme last season and while he was able to be productive at times, he suffered a torn Achilles' late in the year. To this point, there hasn't been an update on his health. Burnett turned 31 in January.

Burnett started eight games, recording 26 solo tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception. He largely played in that box safety role that is essentially a linebacker role, enabling him to attack forward, get downhill and make plays on the opposing team's side of the ball.

Under new defensive coordinator Joe Woods, the Browns plan to run a 4-3 scheme. Given how much of the time teams operate in subpackages, particularly nickel, they may well have three safeties or three corners on the field most of the time. It's difficult to know if they viewed a healthy Burnett as a fit for this defense, but the injury may have made that decision for them.

Currently, the Browns only have two safeties on their roster in Sheldrick Redwine and J.T. Hassell, who is on a reserves/futures contract. That is one of the positions the Browns will have to be active in addressing in free agency and/or the upcoming NFL Draft. Eric Murray and Juston Burris are two free agents the Browns could bring back, but they are expected to look outside the organization as well.