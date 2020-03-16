BrownsDigest
Browns Release Morgan Burnett

The Cleveland Browns announced the release of safety Morgan Burnett on Monday. The Browns recoup $3.375 million in salary cap space and incur $1.325 million in dead cap. Burnett was signed to be part of Steve Wilks 4-2-5 defensive scheme last season and while he was able to be productive at times, he suffered a torn Achilles' late in the year. To this point, there hasn't been an update on his health. Burnett turned 31 in January.

Burnett started eight games, recording 26 solo tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception. He largely played in that box safety role that is essentially a linebacker role, enabling him to attack forward, get downhill and make plays on the opposing team's side of the ball.

Under new defensive coordinator Joe Woods, the Browns plan to run a 4-3 scheme. Given how much of the time teams operate in subpackages, particularly nickel, they may well have three safeties or three corners on the field most of the time. It's difficult to know if they viewed a healthy Burnett as a fit for this defense, but the injury may have made that decision for them.

Currently, the Browns only have two safeties on their roster in Sheldrick Redwine and J.T. Hassell, who is on a reserves/futures contract. That is one of the positions the Browns will have to be active in addressing in free agency and/or the upcoming NFL Draft. Eric Murray and Juston Burris are two free agents the Browns could bring back, but they are expected to look outside the organization as well.

Vikings Place Franchise Tag On Anthony Harris, Believed To Be Browns Target

As the legal tampering period for the NFL was set to begin, the Minnesota Vikings placed their franchise tag on safety Anthony Harris. Harris was someone who had been linked to the Cleveland Browns as a possible free agent target, making a big move on the back end of their defense.

Browns Place 2nd Round Tender on Kareem Hunt

The Cleveland Browns announced they are placing a second round tender on running back Kareem Hunt as well as tenders on restricted free agents KhaDarel Hodge, Pharaoh Browns and Dontrell Hilliard.

Christian Kirksey Signs 2-Year Deal With Packers, Reunites With Mike Pettine

Former Cleveland Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey has agreed to a two-year deal woth $16 million with the Green Bay Packers, according to multiple reports. The move reunites with him with Mike Pettine, who was the head coach of the Cleveland Browns when Kirksey was drafted in 2014.

Collective Bargaining Agreement Passes, Ensures Labor Peace Until 2030

In a close vote of 1019 for and 959 against, the players voted to pass the proposed collective bargaining agreement by a margin of just 60. This ensures NFL labor peace through the year 2030 and the most immediate impact for fans will be seeing an extra playoff game for 2020.

Browns Notebook: Tannehill Cashes In, Colts Keep Costanzo

The ratification of the collective bargaining agreement opened up a flurry of activity as the NFL prepares for the new league year. Ryan Tannehill, Anthony Costanzo and Bradley Roby were three players that signed new deals.

Baltimore Ravens Acquire Calais Campbell For 5th Round Pick

The Baltimore Ravens add what they hope is a significant piece to a Super Bowl puzzle in 2020 by trading for defensive lineman Calais Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a fifth round pick.

Browns Notebook: Scherff Gets Tagged, XFL Player Tests Positive For COVID-19

The Cleveland Browns didn't make any moves Saturday, but it's the final day for players to vote for the proposed CBA on the table. The Washington Redskins placed their non-exclusive franchise tag and an XFL player tested positive for COVID-19.

Browns Taking Aim At Bad Acting Browns Backers on Social Media

As reported by Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan, the Cleveland Browns reached out to some Browns Backers club that if their social media accounts to criticize the team, players, or staff they will be deactivated.

Browns Notebook: Teams Apply Franchise Tags, More Veteran Cuts

The Cleveland Browns made their official announcement regarding COVID-19 for its employees, the NFL officially cancelled pre-draft visits, but beyond that, it was business as usual in the NFL with teams getting ready for the start of free agency, still slated to begin March 18th.

Browns Notebook: NFL Weighing Options, But League Continues Business, Teams Make Moves

The NFL has announced it's cancelling pre-draft visits for teams as well as the combine medical recheck, the league year is still set to begin on March 18th and teams are still making moves in preparation for free agency.

