Browns Reportedly Agree To Terms With Tight End Austin Hooper

The Cleveland Browns are on the verge of making the first big move of the tampering period, coming to terms with tight end Austin Hooper according to multiple reports. The former Atlanta Falcon is expected to be the highest paid tight end on the market. There are reports pushing back, suggesting the deal is not finalized, leaving the possibility that Hooper could still allow a team to come in and outbid the Browns for his services.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski's offense is heavily reliant on the tight end position. In Minnesota, the he utilized two tight end sets more than any coach in the league. Hooper, who is just 25 years old, is coming off of a season where he caught 75 passes for 787 yards and six touchdowns.

If this move comes to fruition, the Browns would have an offense that includes Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry, Nick Chubb, Baker Mayfield, Kareem Hunt and David Njoku in addition to Hooper. They would have an impressive cast of skill players if they can effectively tie everything together.

They still have work to do on the offensive line, particularly tackle, but this could be a good set up for the 2020 season if it happens.

Much of the focus is turning to David Njoku with many assuming he will now be moved. While that's theoretically possible, Stefanski's offense utilizes two tight ends. Njoku is entering the fourth year of his deal, is scheduled to make slightly over $3 million in 2020. The team has to make a decision on his fifth year option, but signing Hooper doesn't necessarily impact Njoku. They could easily use both and excel.