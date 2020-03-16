BrownsDigest
Browns Reportedly Agree To Terms With Tight End Austin Hooper

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns are on the verge of making the first big move of the tampering period, coming to terms with tight end Austin Hooper according to multiple reports. The former Atlanta Falcon is expected to be the highest paid tight end on the market. There are reports pushing back, suggesting the deal is not finalized, leaving the possibility that Hooper could still allow a team to come in and outbid the Browns for his services.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski's offense is heavily reliant on the tight end position. In Minnesota, the he utilized two tight end sets more than any coach in the league. Hooper, who is just 25 years old, is coming off of a season where he caught 75 passes for 787 yards and six touchdowns.

If this move comes to fruition, the Browns would have an offense that includes Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry, Nick Chubb, Baker Mayfield, Kareem Hunt and David Njoku in addition to Hooper. They would have an impressive cast of skill players if they can effectively tie everything together.

They still have work to do on the offensive line, particularly tackle, but this could be a good set up for the 2020 season if it happens.

Much of the focus is turning to David Njoku with many assuming he will now be moved. While that's theoretically possible, Stefanski's offense utilizes two tight ends. Njoku is entering the fourth year of his deal, is scheduled to make slightly over $3 million in 2020. The team has to make a decision on his fifth year option, but signing Hooper doesn't necessarily impact Njoku. They could easily use both and excel.

Vikings Place Franchise Tag On Anthony Harris, Believed To Be Browns Target

As the legal tampering period for the NFL was set to begin, the Minnesota Vikings placed their franchise tag on safety Anthony Harris. Harris was someone who had been linked to the Cleveland Browns as a possible free agent target, making a big move on the back end of their defense.

Pete Smith

Browns Release Morgan Burnett

Monday, the Cleveland Browns announced the release of safety Morgan Burnett. He started eight games for the team last year before suffering a torn Achilles', ending his season.

Pete Smith

Browns Place 2nd Round Tender on Kareem Hunt

The Cleveland Browns announced they are placing a second round tender on running back Kareem Hunt as well as tenders on restricted free agents KhaDarel Hodge, Pharaoh Browns and Dontrell Hilliard.

Pete Smith

Christian Kirksey Signs 2-Year Deal With Packers, Reunites With Mike Pettine

Former Cleveland Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey has agreed to a two-year deal woth $16 million with the Green Bay Packers, according to multiple reports. The move reunites with him with Mike Pettine, who was the head coach of the Cleveland Browns when Kirksey was drafted in 2014.

Pete Smith

Collective Bargaining Agreement Passes, Ensures Labor Peace Until 2030

In a close vote of 1019 for and 959 against, the players voted to pass the proposed collective bargaining agreement by a margin of just 60. This ensures NFL labor peace through the year 2030 and the most immediate impact for fans will be seeing an extra playoff game for 2020.

Pete Smith

by

Tiffin Buck

Browns Notebook: Tannehill Cashes In, Colts Keep Costanzo

The ratification of the collective bargaining agreement opened up a flurry of activity as the NFL prepares for the new league year. Ryan Tannehill, Anthony Costanzo and Bradley Roby were three players that signed new deals.

Pete Smith

Baltimore Ravens Acquire Calais Campbell For 5th Round Pick

The Baltimore Ravens add what they hope is a significant piece to a Super Bowl puzzle in 2020 by trading for defensive lineman Calais Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a fifth round pick.

Pete Smith

Browns Notebook: Scherff Gets Tagged, XFL Player Tests Positive For COVID-19

The Cleveland Browns didn't make any moves Saturday, but it's the final day for players to vote for the proposed CBA on the table. The Washington Redskins placed their non-exclusive franchise tag and an XFL player tested positive for COVID-19.

Pete Smith

Browns Taking Aim At Bad Acting Browns Backers on Social Media

As reported by Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan, the Cleveland Browns reached out to some Browns Backers club that if their social media accounts to criticize the team, players, or staff they will be deactivated.

Pete Smith

by

Jazzer

Browns Notebook: Teams Apply Franchise Tags, More Veteran Cuts

The Cleveland Browns made their official announcement regarding COVID-19 for its employees, the NFL officially cancelled pre-draft visits, but beyond that, it was business as usual in the NFL with teams getting ready for the start of free agency, still slated to begin March 18th.

Pete Smith

by

Tiffin Buck