Browns Request Permission to Interview Colts Assistant GM Ed Dodds

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have put in a request to interview Indianapolis Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds for the vacant general manager position, per a report from Dustin Fox of 92.3 The Fan. Dodds has been regarded as one of Chris Ballard's most respected voices and scouts since joining the Colts in 2017. He had previously been part of the Seattle Seahawks organization dating back to 2007.

https://twitter.com/DustinFox37/status/1216061286058020864

The Browns still have not announced their head coaching decision, which is one of the voices that will choose the team's general manager. Dodds and current San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh worked together in Seattle and is one of the names Saleh reportedly included on his general manager wishlist in his interview.

Whether that's an indication the team is choosing Saleh remains to be seen. The team doesn't appear to be planning to announce their choice until after at least the first playoff game occurring Saturday, which is between the 49ers and Minnesota Vikings. That matchup features two potential candidates for the job participatingl Saleh and Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski.

If the coach the Browns intend to hire were to be part of the winning team, they wouldn't be able to hire them until their playoff run concludes, but could certainly assemble the organization in the meantime, which could be what this is. Josh McDaniels, the New England Patriots offensive coordinator, is eligible to be hired immediately and was interviewed on Friday.

Atlanta Falcons Hire Tosh Lupoi as a Defensive Line Coach, Run Game Coordinator

The Atlanta Falcons have announced the second hiring of a Cleveland Browns assistant from the 2019 coaching staff. They are hiring Tosh Lupoi to be a defensive line coach and run game coordinator.

Pete Smith

Browns Conclude Interviewing Process With Josh McDaniels, Announcement Expected Saturday

The last of the interviews for the Cleveland Browns vacant head coaching position was completed on Friday with Josh McDaniels, the offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots. Now they are expected to make their decision on Saturday.

Pete Smith

Current, Former Browns Staffers News and Notes

As the Cleveland Browns narrow down their head coaching search, a few current and former team employees are making news with other teams.

Pete Smith

A Disappointing Season For The Cleveland Browns Did Show Some Good Flashes

Cleveland Browns seen a lot of bad this season, but some good things flashed for them as well.

BrandonLittle

Joel Bitonio Named Pro Bowl Replacement for David DeCastro

Cleveland Browns left guard Joel Bitonio is replacing Pittsburgh Steelers guard David DeCastro to participate in the 2020 Pro Bowl. It will be his second consecutive Pro Bowl appearance.

Pete Smith

Kevin Stefanski's Appeal

Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski is interviewing for the Cleveland Browns head coaching job for the third time in two seasons. The runner up to Freddie Kitchens last year, it's easy to see his appeal.

Pete Smith

Pondering the Possibility of Josh McDaniels as Browns Head Coach

The Cleveland Browns are conducting their final head coaching interview Friday, speaking with Josh McDaniels, the New England Patriots offensive coordinator. McDaniels offers a number of positives as the potential head coach, but comes with some question marks.

Pete Smith

Unique Situation, Effective Hiring Process Doesn't Guarantee Results, But Is Encouraging

They still have to make the right choice at head coach and the moves that result from it, but the Cleveland Browns process, which is reportedly set to wrap up Saturday, has been an effective one and they've found themselves in a good position. It's also a test for ownership to trust the people they've hired.

Pete Smith

Giants Hire Joe Judge, Leaving Browns as Only Team Without a Head Coach

The New York Giants are finalizing a deal to make Joe Judge their head coach, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Judge coached wide receivers and was in charge of special teams for the New England Patriots. This leaves the Cleveland Browns as the only team without a head coach.

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns Need Structural Change

The Cleveland Browns are currently searching for their next head coach but the overall front office should be a bigger discussion point than it has been so far.

Shawn Stevenson