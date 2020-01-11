Browns Request Permission to Interview Colts Assistant GM Ed Dodds

The Cleveland Browns have put in a request to interview Indianapolis Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds for the vacant general manager position, per a report from Dustin Fox of 92.3 The Fan. Dodds has been regarded as one of Chris Ballard's most respected voices and scouts since joining the Colts in 2017. He had previously been part of the Seattle Seahawks organization dating back to 2007.

The Browns still have not announced their head coaching decision, which is one of the voices that will choose the team's general manager. Dodds and current San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh worked together in Seattle and is one of the names Saleh reportedly included on his general manager wishlist in his interview.

Whether that's an indication the team is choosing Saleh remains to be seen. The team doesn't appear to be planning to announce their choice until after at least the first playoff game occurring Saturday, which is between the 49ers and Minnesota Vikings. That matchup features two potential candidates for the job participatingl Saleh and Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski.

If the coach the Browns intend to hire were to be part of the winning team, they wouldn't be able to hire them until their playoff run concludes, but could certainly assemble the organization in the meantime, which could be what this is. Josh McDaniels, the New England Patriots offensive coordinator, is eligible to be hired immediately and was interviewed on Friday.