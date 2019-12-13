Browns Maven
Browns Rule Out Olivier Vernon While Cardinals Release Terrell Suggs

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns had their last padded practice of the week before they get set to head out to Arizona to play the Cardinals. They ruled out defensive end Olivier Vernon with his knee injury. He had suffered a setback when he attempted to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Cardinals have announced the release of pass rusher Terrell Suggs. The 37-year old Suggs, who has made a career out of killing Browns quarterbacks, will be on waivers until Monday. 

Not having Vernon again limits the Browns pass rush that's been reliant on Sheldon Richardson moving around on the defensive line, playing both defensive tackle and end. That could be problematic against the Cardinals and their rookie quarterback, Kyler Murray. His mobility and speed aren't ideal for a power player like Richardson.

Center J.C. Tretter participated in practice after missing the two previous with his knee injury. He's listed as questionable, but his track record would suggest he's going to play. Tackle Chris Hubbard is also limited with a knee issue and while he might be able to suit up for the game, the Browns have Kendall Lamm that played last week in his place. Lamm was effective enough where the Browns might not feel the need to put a hobbled Hubbard out there.

Browns Notebook Ahead of Game Against Cardinals

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns were on the practice field with all hands on deck except for center J.C. Tretter, who is continuing to deal with an ankle injury. Kitchens responded to a number of questions about players being able to go against the Arizona Cardinals among other notes from the day.

As Schobert Awaits Contract, Dorsey Risks Defensive Overhaul

Pete Smith

Joe Schobert has said he hopes to continue his career with the Cleveland Browns, but still hasn't received a contract offer from general manager John Dorsey. Should Dorsey allow Schobert to get away, the middle of the team's defense would then need to be completely overhauled.

Jarvis Landry Weighs in on Reports Involving Odell Beckham

Pete Smith

In a press availability on Thursday, Cleveland Browns wide receiver got to speak about the honor of being the team's Walter Payton Man of the Year before answering questions about the team and specifically Odell Beckham. Landry said "I think he wants to be here. I know he wants to be here."

If Browns Fire Kitchens, Expect a Prearranged Replacement

Pete Smith

Should the Cleveland Browns decide to fire Freddie Kitchens, they will likely have already negotiated a deal with his replacement, having them ready to step into the job almost immediately.

Trading Odell Beckham Would Undermine John Dorsey's Tenure, Browns Short Term Goals

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns might be better off trading Odell Beckham in the long run, but doing so would require general manager John Dorsey to admit his plan was a failure as well as sacrificing short term goals.

Cleveland Browns @ Arizona Cardinals: Who to Start in Fantasy?

BrandonLittle

The Cleveland Browns travel west to Arizona to take on the Cardinals, a game that should have a fantasy sports impact.

Expectations Have Played Major Role in Browns Season

Shawn Stevenson

The Browns are still in the playoff race, but high expectations have a different vibe about the team. Did the expectations put Freddie Kitchens on the hot seat?

Sheldrick Redwine's Multifaced Contributions The Past Two Weeks

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns rookie Sheldrick Redwine has seen a lot of action the past two weeks on defense. He's done reasonably well for himself, particularly last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, but what makes his contributions truly impressive is the fact he did it at two different positions.

Justin Burris Voted Browns Ed Block Courage Award Winner for 2019

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns voted defensive back Juston Burris the Ed Block Courage Award Winner for 2019. This stands out as Burris hasn't been on the Browns roster the entire season, released before the season started and then coming back for their third game of the year.

Combination of Wyatt Teller and Kendall Provided a Boost Sunday

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns suffered a major setback the opening week of the season when Kendall Lamm suffered a knee injury. Returning for his first action against the Cincinnati Bengals, Lamm and Wyatt Teller provided a boost to the team's offensive line performance.