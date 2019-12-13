Browns Rule Out Olivier Vernon While Cardinals Release Terrell Suggs

The Cleveland Browns had their last padded practice of the week before they get set to head out to Arizona to play the Cardinals. They ruled out defensive end Olivier Vernon with his knee injury. He had suffered a setback when he attempted to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Cardinals have announced the release of pass rusher Terrell Suggs. The 37-year old Suggs, who has made a career out of killing Browns quarterbacks, will be on waivers until Monday.

Not having Vernon again limits the Browns pass rush that's been reliant on Sheldon Richardson moving around on the defensive line, playing both defensive tackle and end. That could be problematic against the Cardinals and their rookie quarterback, Kyler Murray. His mobility and speed aren't ideal for a power player like Richardson.

Center J.C. Tretter participated in practice after missing the two previous with his knee injury. He's listed as questionable, but his track record would suggest he's going to play. Tackle Chris Hubbard is also limited with a knee issue and while he might be able to suit up for the game, the Browns have Kendall Lamm that played last week in his place. Lamm was effective enough where the Browns might not feel the need to put a hobbled Hubbard out there.