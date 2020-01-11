BrownsMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Browns Seek, Receive Permission to Speak With Andrew Berry for GM Opening

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have requested permission to speak with Andrew Berry, the Vice President of Football Operations for the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports. Berry, who spent the three years prior with the Browns both as part of Sashi Brown's regime as well as the first year of John Dorsey's, was instrumental in a number of the team's selections, has been connected to multiple candidates for the Browns head coaching job, most notably Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski.

https://twitter.com/CharlesRobinson/status/1216107869113851904

Berry was Sashi Brown's top lieutenant when it came to evaluation and scouting, integral in the drafts in 2016 and 2017. He was also a featured part of the organization under Dorsey when the team selected Baker Mayfield and Denzel Ward.

Before the 2019 NFL Draft, Berry took a promotion with the Eagles in no small part due to the fact that Dorsey had a number of former Green Bay Packers employees in the building and it seemed as though Berry's ability to move up the ladder was limited in Cleveland. In Philadelphia, he wasn't going to get a general manager job as they have one of the best in the league in Howie Roseman, but he would be exposed to a smart team's way of doing things in preparation for such an opportunity.

Ownership adores Berry and it wouldn't take much prodding to get them to bring him back as the team's general manager, assuming it's a fit for Berry and whichever coach they decide to hire. 

Breaking a few minutes later, a report from Albert Breer of TheMMQB and Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Browns have received permission to speak with Berry about their general manager vacancy.

https://twitter.com/AlbertBreer/status/1216110491698900992
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Browns Request Permission to Interview Colts Assistant GM Ed Dodds

According to a report from Dustin Fox of 92.3 The Fan, the Cleveland Browns have requested to interview Indianapolis Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds.

Pete Smith

Atlanta Falcons Hire Tosh Lupoi as a Defensive Line Coach, Run Game Coordinator

The Atlanta Falcons have announced the second hiring of a Cleveland Browns assistant from the 2019 coaching staff. They are hiring Tosh Lupoi to be a defensive line coach and run game coordinator.

Pete Smith

Browns Conclude Interviewing Process With Josh McDaniels, Announcement Expected Saturday

The last of the interviews for the Cleveland Browns vacant head coaching position was completed on Friday with Josh McDaniels, the offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots. Now they are expected to make their decision on Saturday.

Pete Smith

Current, Former Browns Staffers News and Notes

As the Cleveland Browns narrow down their head coaching search, a few current and former team employees are making news with other teams.

Pete Smith

A Disappointing Season For The Cleveland Browns Did Show Some Good Flashes

Cleveland Browns seen a lot of bad this season, but some good things flashed for them as well.

BrandonLittle

Joel Bitonio Named Pro Bowl Replacement for David DeCastro

Cleveland Browns left guard Joel Bitonio is replacing Pittsburgh Steelers guard David DeCastro to participate in the 2020 Pro Bowl. It will be his second consecutive Pro Bowl appearance.

Pete Smith

Kevin Stefanski's Appeal

Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski is interviewing for the Cleveland Browns head coaching job for the third time in two seasons. The runner up to Freddie Kitchens last year, it's easy to see his appeal.

Pete Smith

Pondering the Possibility of Josh McDaniels as Browns Head Coach

The Cleveland Browns are conducting their final head coaching interview Friday, speaking with Josh McDaniels, the New England Patriots offensive coordinator. McDaniels offers a number of positives as the potential head coach, but comes with some question marks.

Pete Smith

Unique Situation, Effective Hiring Process Doesn't Guarantee Results, But Is Encouraging

They still have to make the right choice at head coach and the moves that result from it, but the Cleveland Browns process, which is reportedly set to wrap up Saturday, has been an effective one and they've found themselves in a good position. It's also a test for ownership to trust the people they've hired.

Pete Smith

Giants Hire Joe Judge, Leaving Browns as Only Team Without a Head Coach

The New York Giants are finalizing a deal to make Joe Judge their head coach, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Judge coached wide receivers and was in charge of special teams for the New England Patriots. This leaves the Cleveland Browns as the only team without a head coach.

Pete Smith