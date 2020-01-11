Browns Seek, Receive Permission to Speak With Andrew Berry for GM Opening

The Cleveland Browns have requested permission to speak with Andrew Berry, the Vice President of Football Operations for the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports. Berry, who spent the three years prior with the Browns both as part of Sashi Brown's regime as well as the first year of John Dorsey's, was instrumental in a number of the team's selections, has been connected to multiple candidates for the Browns head coaching job, most notably Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski.

Berry was Sashi Brown's top lieutenant when it came to evaluation and scouting, integral in the drafts in 2016 and 2017. He was also a featured part of the organization under Dorsey when the team selected Baker Mayfield and Denzel Ward.

Before the 2019 NFL Draft, Berry took a promotion with the Eagles in no small part due to the fact that Dorsey had a number of former Green Bay Packers employees in the building and it seemed as though Berry's ability to move up the ladder was limited in Cleveland. In Philadelphia, he wasn't going to get a general manager job as they have one of the best in the league in Howie Roseman, but he would be exposed to a smart team's way of doing things in preparation for such an opportunity.

Ownership adores Berry and it wouldn't take much prodding to get them to bring him back as the team's general manager, assuming it's a fit for Berry and whichever coach they decide to hire.

Breaking a few minutes later, a report from Albert Breer of TheMMQB and Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Browns have received permission to speak with Berry about their general manager vacancy.