Baker Mayfield Progressing Toward Sunday, Odell Beckham Jr. Sent Home With Illness

It is getting close to the end of the week when final injury reports will be due. The Cleveland Browns travel to Pittsburgh to play the Steelers in an AFC North matchup of two teams with good records on Sunday. With that being said, the Browns have a lot to figure out beforehand when it comes to who will be available.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield is nursing a rib injury that resulted in negative x-rays. However, Mayfield has been limited this week and hasn’t practiced a whole lot. Case Keenum has taken some snaps just in case number six is not able to go. Some good news is on Thursday afternoon offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said that Mayfield is “trending in the right direction” and that he threw with the training staff yesterday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Mayfield would throw more today, this is all a good sign that he will be out there on Sunday. It is more likely than not that Cleveland will have their starting quarterback against Pittsburgh.

With the coronavirus heating up, people have to be even more careful than they already are. The team sent Odell Beckham Jr. home on Thursday with an illness, it would be unfair to say this is COVID-19 or anything like that. It is just a precautionary measure that the team has to take. Beckham Jr. has not tested positive for the virus to this point and the team will find out his most recent test results tomorrow.

Jarvis Landry, like Mayfield, is another player dealing with sore ribs. Early in the first quarter Landry took a shot against the Colts, but returned to the game and was able to be affective. Landry did not practice on Wednesday, allowing the ribs to rest. Landry has played in 100+ straight football games and it would be tough to see him miss a game, it’s safe to say he’s more likely to be catching passes Sunday than to not be.

Safety Ronnie Harrison was a shining spot on the defense against the Colts. Harrison had a pick-six, but left the game with a concussion. Defensive coordinator Joe Woods said he thinks Harrison could be back and miss no time, but will have to wait and see.

“We feel fine playing safety Sheldrick Redwine, he showed playmaking ability as soon as we put him in the game.” - Joe Woods DC

Wyatt Teller has been a stud for the Browns offensive line at right guard, but week to week he will likely miss the Steelers game. Chris Hubbard filled in against the Colts and had some up and down moments. Joel Bitonio said, there's some definite excitement for Hubbard to play the Steelers, his former team.

The official injury report for Thursday should be available before long, it is safe to say the Browns have some questions that need resolved before Sunday’s matchup in the steel city.