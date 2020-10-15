SI.com
BrownsDigest
HomeFeatured ContentGame DayNewsBrownsDigest+
Search

Baker Mayfield Progressing Toward Sunday, Odell Beckham Jr. Sent Home With Illness

BrandonLittle

It is getting close to the end of the week when final injury reports will be due. The Cleveland Browns travel to Pittsburgh to play the Steelers in an AFC North matchup of two teams with good records on Sunday. With that being said, the Browns have a lot to figure out beforehand when it comes to who will be available.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield is nursing a rib injury that resulted in negative x-rays. However, Mayfield has been limited this week and hasn’t practiced a whole lot. Case Keenum has taken some snaps just in case number six is not able to go. Some good news is on Thursday afternoon offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said that Mayfield is “trending in the right direction” and that he threw with the training staff yesterday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Mayfield would throw more today, this is all a good sign that he will be out there on Sunday. It is more likely than not that Cleveland will have their starting quarterback against Pittsburgh.

With the coronavirus heating up, people have to be even more careful than they already are. The team sent Odell Beckham Jr. home on Thursday with an illness, it would be unfair to say this is COVID-19 or anything like that. It is just a precautionary measure that the team has to take. Beckham Jr. has not tested positive for the virus to this point and the team will find out his most recent test results tomorrow.

Jarvis Landry, like Mayfield, is another player dealing with sore ribs. Early in the first quarter Landry took a shot against the Colts, but returned to the game and was able to be affective. Landry did not practice on Wednesday, allowing the ribs to rest. Landry has played in 100+ straight football games and it would be tough to see him miss a game, it’s safe to say he’s more likely to be catching passes Sunday than to not be.

Safety Ronnie Harrison was a shining spot on the defense against the Colts. Harrison had a pick-six, but left the game with a concussion. Defensive coordinator Joe Woods said he thinks Harrison could be back and miss no time, but will have to wait and see.

Wyatt Teller has been a stud for the Browns offensive line at right guard, but week to week he will likely miss the Steelers game. Chris Hubbard filled in against the Colts and had some up and down moments. Joel Bitonio said, there's some definite excitement for Hubbard to play the Steelers, his former team.

The official injury report for Thursday should be available before long, it is safe to say the Browns have some questions that need resolved before Sunday’s matchup in the steel city. 

THANKS FOR READING BROWNS DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cleveland Browns vs Indianapolis Colts Live Game Thread

The Cleveland Browns host the Indianapolis Colts at FirstEnergy Stadium for week five of the 2020 NFL season. Check for updates live throughout the game.

Shawn Stevenson

by

Peter Smith

Cleveland Browns Activate CB Robert Jackson To Active Roster

The Browns have opted to add a body in the defensive backfield with Greedy Williams out for the foreseeable future. Robert Jackson is coming up from the practice squad.

BrandonLittle

by

Giddyup

Members Of The Cleveland Browns Know Myles Garrett Has Moved On From Mason Rudolph Incident, Eyes On Sunday

Sunday will be Myles Garrett’s first time playing the Pittsburgh Steelers since his return. Multiple members of the team know that he has moved on and support him going into Sunday’s matchup.

BrandonLittle

by

Peter Smith

How the Browns Beat the Steelers

The Cleveland Browns are coming off a physically taxing win over the Indianapolis Colts and now must go on the road to take on the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers. How they can win the game.

Pete Smith

Browns Survive the Colts, Literally 32-23 - The Good, Bad And Who is Left?

The Cleveland Browns defeat the Indianapolis Cots, moving them to 4-1. What worked, what didn't and who exactly is left to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers next week.

Pete Smith

by

HiramB

Myles Garrett's Impact In Context

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is the favorite to win the Defensive Player of the Year Award to this point in the season because of his impact in helping the Browns to achieve a 4-1 record. To understand just how good he's been, it has to be measured against other teams.

Pete Smith

The Kevin Stefanski Ripple Effect

Kevin Stefanski has the Cleveland Browns at 4-1 and deserves a ton of credit for their transformation, but it's notable that without him, the Minnesota Vikings are a dismal 1-4 this season.

Pete Smith

Baker Mayfield Sounds Like He's Back At Oklahoma, Why That's Great For This Team

Coming off of a victory against the Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns quarterback sounded like he was back at Oklahoma in his post game comments, which is exactly what this team needs.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Disconnect Within Browns Discourse

The Cleveland Browns have won four in a row and for the past few weeks, the team has been treated as a novelty, which has caused a disconnect with the team and fans relative to questions being asked.

Pete Smith

Dallas Cowboys Sign QB Garrett Gilbert From Cleveland Browns Practice Squad

The Cleveland Browns have lost their practice quarterback to the Dallas Cowboys after the Cowboys elected to sign some depth behind Andy Dalton going forward.

BrandonLittle

by

Peter Smith