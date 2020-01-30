BrownsDigest
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Browns to Hire Jeff Howard as Defensive Backs Coach, Passing Game Coordinator

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have added another assistant coach. After almost completing their offensive staff with the hiring of Alex Van Pelt as offensive coordinator, they start work on the defensive side of the ball, adding Jeff Howard. Howard, who spent seven seasons with the Minnesota Vikings will be the passing game coordinator as well as the defensive backs coach as reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL.com. 

Not only does Howard know head coach Kevin Stefanski from the last seven years with the Vikings, the would be defensive coordinator, Joe Woods, was there when Howard got his first opportunity in the NFL, hired as the assistant to the head coach in 2013.

Despite the fact that Woods is preparing with the San Francisco 49ers for the Super Bowl on Sunday, he would have been in contact with Stefanski for any hires on the defensive side of the coaching staff, especially given the fact that it's the position group that Woods has the most experience and is the exact position that Woods currently holds for the 49ers. Woods has 12 years of experience coaching defensive backs in addition to his two seasons as a defensive coordinator, so he's probably particular about the coach he wants at that position.

To this point, Howard is the only defensive assistant to be hired so far other than Woods and makes the third coach hired directly from the Vikings including Stefanski and tight ends coach Drew Petzing. Meanwhile, the only vacant position on the offensive staff is quarterbacks coach. Stefanski and Woods still need to hire a defensive line and linebackers coach.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ron Wolf Decries Analytics in Player Evaluation In Wake of Son's Departure, Why He's Wrong

Former Green Bay Packers general manager and Hall of Fame inductee Ron Wolf criticized the Cleveland Browns and analytics in general after his son, Eliot, and the team agreed to part ways Wednesday. He's understandably upset at the Browns for moving on from his son, but his analysis on data is wrong.

Pete Smith

Misconceptions About New Browns GM Andrew Berry

As soon as the notion of Andrew Berry as a candidate for the Cleveland Browns general manager position was mentioned, it caused old battles to be renewed around analytics and its role in the 1-31 record from 2016 to 2017. That has clouded Berry's reputation for some, wrongly and it's important to explain those misconceptions.

Pete Smith

by

gjguest

Report: Browns to Hire Alex Van Pelt as Offensive Coordinator

The Cleveland Browns appear to be zeroing in on their offensive coordinator as first reported by Zac Jackson of The Athletic. Alex Van Pelt, most recently the quarterbacks coach for the Cincinnati Bengals, is going to get the gig.

Pete Smith

Report: Cleveland Browns and Assistant GM Eliot Wolf Mutually Part Ways

The Cleveland Browns are out of an assistant GM after the latest organizational move.

BrandonLittle

Browns Sign Fullback Johnny Stanton

The Cleveland Browns announced the signing of fullback Johnny Stanton on Tuesday. Kevin Stefanski, the team's head coach, has said he wanted to bring in a fullback and Stanton has spent time in Minnesota the past two seasons, so he should know his offensive system.

Pete Smith

by

ScottKennedy

Cleveland Browns Part Ways with Director of College Scouting Steve Malin

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly agreed to parts ways with Director of College Scouting Steve Malin after two seasons, per multiple reports. Malin was hired by John Dorsey to replace Bobby Vega, who had the job at that time.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns, Alonzo Highsmith Agree to Part Ways; Conflicting Reports Regarding Eliot Wolf's Future

The Cleveland Browns and VP of Player Personnel Alonzo Highsmith have agreed to part ways, according to multiple reports. There are conflicting reports on whether Eliot Wolf, the assistant general manager is going with him.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Hire Andrew Berry as General Manager, Make History in the Process

The Cleveland Browns have officially named Andrew Berry their general manager and Executive Vice President, according to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports and Adam Schefter of ESPN. Berry, at 32 years old becomes the youngest general manager in the NFL as well as one of a small number of African American general managers.

Pete Smith

Kareem Hunt, Traffic Stop Puts New Browns Regime In Difficult Position

The Cleveland Browns have a brand new regime set up with the hire of Andrew Berry as general manager and on the same day, video is released of the traffic stop for Kareem Hunt, which puts this new organization in a difficult spot.

Pete Smith

TMZ Releases Video of Kareem Hunt Stop

The video of the traffic stop for Kareem Hunt that occurred in Rocky River last week by TMZ. The current Cleveland Browns running back incriminates himself on the tape and both the team and league will have to decide what happens next to the restricted free agent.

Pete Smith