Browns to Hire Jeff Howard as Defensive Backs Coach, Passing Game Coordinator

The Cleveland Browns have added another assistant coach. After almost completing their offensive staff with the hiring of Alex Van Pelt as offensive coordinator, they start work on the defensive side of the ball, adding Jeff Howard. Howard, who spent seven seasons with the Minnesota Vikings will be the passing game coordinator as well as the defensive backs coach as reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL.com.

Not only does Howard know head coach Kevin Stefanski from the last seven years with the Vikings, the would be defensive coordinator, Joe Woods, was there when Howard got his first opportunity in the NFL, hired as the assistant to the head coach in 2013.

Despite the fact that Woods is preparing with the San Francisco 49ers for the Super Bowl on Sunday, he would have been in contact with Stefanski for any hires on the defensive side of the coaching staff, especially given the fact that it's the position group that Woods has the most experience and is the exact position that Woods currently holds for the 49ers. Woods has 12 years of experience coaching defensive backs in addition to his two seasons as a defensive coordinator, so he's probably particular about the coach he wants at that position.

To this point, Howard is the only defensive assistant to be hired so far other than Woods and makes the third coach hired directly from the Vikings including Stefanski and tight ends coach Drew Petzing. Meanwhile, the only vacant position on the offensive staff is quarterbacks coach. Stefanski and Woods still need to hire a defensive line and linebackers coach.