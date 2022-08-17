Skip to main content

Browns Sign Offensive Tackle, Waive WR Travell Harris

Cleveland Browns made a pair of roster moves on Wednesday.

Wednesday has been mostly quiet for the Cleveland Browns as they wait for the word on how long they will be without quarterback Deshaun Watson. Today, the Browns made a pair of roster moves.

The Browns opted to sign offensive tackle Wyatt Miller. To make room for Miller, cleveland chose to waive wide receiver Travell Harris. Harris was a 5-foot-8 wideout out of Washington State.

Miller is in his first season out of Central Florida after being signed as an undrafted free agent in 2019. This year, Miller has spent the majority of training camp with the Carolina Panthers. Miller has yet to play a game in the NFL.

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson hands the ball off to running back Kareem Hunt during OTA practice on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Berea.
Nov 22, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) reacts after a pass play to Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Sheldon Day (92) walks off the field during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter (64) and offensive tackle Michael Dunn (68) pass block at the line of scrimmage against Pittsburgh Steelers nose tackle Tyson Alualu (94) during the third quarter at Heinz Field. The Browns won 48-37. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
