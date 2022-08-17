Browns Sign Offensive Tackle, Waive WR Travell Harris

Wednesday has been mostly quiet for the Cleveland Browns as they wait for the word on how long they will be without quarterback Deshaun Watson. Today, the Browns made a pair of roster moves.

The Browns opted to sign offensive tackle Wyatt Miller. To make room for Miller, cleveland chose to waive wide receiver Travell Harris. Harris was a 5-foot-8 wideout out of Washington State.

Miller is in his first season out of Central Florida after being signed as an undrafted free agent in 2019. This year, Miller has spent the majority of training camp with the Carolina Panthers. Miller has yet to play a game in the NFL.

