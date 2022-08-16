Rookie K Cade York Wins Maurice Bassett Award

The rookie kicker out of LSU, Cade York, has been a standout for the Browns through training camp.

The Cleveland Browns hope to finally have their kicker of the future in Cade York, and so far things are going extremely well. To this point through training camp, York has missed just two kicks. His work to this point has landed him the Maurice Bassett Award from the Browns.

Maurice Bassett Award is given to the top Browns rookie in training camp. The fourth-round pick, York, has been a bright spot to this point. Against Jacksonville in preseason game one, the rookie kicker made his only kick from 31 yards out. York made all three extra points that he attempted.

Cleveland has lacked a solid kicker for a group of years since really Phil Dawson. The Browns hope York can fill that void, they believe he can and it showed by spending the fourth rounder on him.

