Deshaun Watson’s Agent Says Judge Sue Robinson had Mind Made up Weeks Prior

The agent representing Deshaun Watson said that Judge Sue L. Robinson had mind made up before they spoke to her.

Deshaun Watson’s agent is claiming that they did not get a fair hearing from appointed judge Sue L. Robinson. David Mulugheta of Athletes First Management took to Twitter to release the information.

“To be clear Judge Robinson repeated the NFL’s narrative. She received a brief from the NFL weeks before we had the opportunity to talk to her. In our 1st call with the Judge she referred to “Deshaun’s pattern of behavior”. Her mind was made up before we ever presented a counter.”

Mulugheta is claiming that Robinson already believed Watson was in the wrong without Watson or his representatives telling their side of the story.

The suspension has been handed down and Watson will be out until week 13, nonetheless, this is an interesting tidbit of information within the process.

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

