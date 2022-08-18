Skip to main content

Report: Baker Mayfield to be Named Week 1 Starter Against Browns

Cleveland Browns will see a familiar face in Baker Mayfield to start the season.

The Cleveland Browns will be tasked with facing off against their former No. 1 overall pick during the first week of the NFL season. According to a report, Baker Mayfield is expected to get the start against the Browns.

It is only the second week of the preseason, but Mayfield and Sam Darnold have been battling it out since Mayfield arrived. Darnold is set to serve as the backup with Mayfield starting. Both players are playing on fifth-year contracts that are fully guaranteed.

It won’t be Mayfield against Deshaun Watson, instead it will be Jacoby Brissett. Surely Mayfield will have some extra motivation against the Browns, the game is in the south too. Browns will have their work cut out for them with an improved Panthers team, but will likely still be the road favorites.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

